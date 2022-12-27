3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Islanders

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Islanders for the first time this season.

After a brief holiday break, the Pittsburgh Penguins are back in action. The Penguins take on another Metropolitan Division opponent, traveling to UBS Arena for a showdown against the New York Islanders. The Islanders (19-14-2) sit on the postseason bubble as the halfway point approaches and look to gain ground in the playoff race. The Penguins (19-9-5) dropped two of three games prior to the break, and are looking to get back on track. Here's three things to watch for in these teams' first of four matchups this season.

1. Penguins Power Play Goes for 11 Straight

It seems a distant memory, but there was a time when the Penguins struggled with the man advantage. That issue disappeared in the last 10 games, as they have scored a power play goal in each game. They have the chance to go for 11 against the Islanders and their 6th-ranked penalty killing unit.

2. Noah Dobson Building off of Breakout Campaign

Last season, Islander's defenseman Noah Dobson broke out and set career highs across the board. He scored 13 goals and eclipsed the 50 point plateau for the first time.

Through 35 games this year, Dobson is building off of his impressive 2021-22 season. He has 10 goals and 23 already, and is on pace to set a new career-high in goals scored. The Penguins will see plenty of Dobson in this matchup, as he's averaging over 20 minutes of ice-time per game.

3. Jarry Can't Be Beat..in Regulation

Goaltender Tristan Jarry is on an insane run over his last 14 games in net. The Penguins netminder hasn't lost in regulation since November 5th. While he does have three losses in overtime over that span, Jarry has been a brick wall for the Pens and given them a chance to win every night. He'll need to be at his best again in this matchup against the Islanders.

The Penguins face-off against the Islanders at 7:00PM.

