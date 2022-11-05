3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs Kraken Rematch

The Pittsburgh Penguins welcome the Seattle Kraken to PPG Paints Arena for their second matchup in a week.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-5-2) are desperate to break their six game losing streak this weekend, as they host the Seattle Kraken (6-4-2). The Penguins and Kraken met a week prior in Seattle, with the Kraken winning by a score of 3-1. The two teams are trending in opposite directions, as Seattle has won three straight games ahead of this contest. Here are three things to look for in their second and final matchup of the regular season between the Penguins and the Kraken.

1. Top Six Keeps Rolling

In the midst of the Penguins' six game losing streak, head coach Mike Sullivan has stayed consistent with his first and second line combinations. Despite the early success shared between Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby, and Rickard Rakell, Sullivan is keeping this trio separated. Instead, he is keeping Bryan Rust with Crosby's line and Rakell with Jason Zucker and Evgeni Malkin.

The top six forwards are doing their share. Crosby and Malkin are tied for the team lead with 12 points apiece, Guentzel and Rakell are tied for the team lead in goals, and Rust has eight points in 11 games this season. Watch out for this top six to post much better results against the Kraken goaltending that shut the door on them last week in Seattle.

2. Watch Out for Offensive Juggernaut....Daniel Sprong?

Daniel Sprong, the former first round pick of the Penguins, is having an impressive stretch over his last five games for the Kraken. He's registered two goals and five assists for seven points in just six games this season. In the Kraken's most recent win over the Minnesota Wild, Sprong looked like the offensive forward the Penguins envisioned when they drafted him.

When on his game like this, he is a gifted offensive player who loves to get the puck to the net. Look out for Sprong, who seems to elevate his game anytime he faces Pittsburgh, to continue his hot streak in this game.

3. Who Ends Up on the Top Pairing?

In the Penguins' 5-1 routing by Vancouver, PO Joseph saw some time on the top pairing with Kris Letang. As Brian Dumoulin's struggles continue, Coach Sullivan may be forced to keep juggling the defensive pairings until this defense stabilizes.

Since the Vancouver game, Dumoulin and Letang have stayed together, and figure to begin the game against Seattle together as well. However, Joseph is next in line to get an extended look on the top pairing if Dumoulin falters again.

The Penguins face-off against the Seattle Kraken at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 PM.

