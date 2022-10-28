Penguins Need to Take Advantage of Struggling Canucks

Both teams are looking to correct their tracks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins should have an advantage.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled the past few games, but at least their fortunes in the 2022-23 season are better than their next opponent.

In the penultimate game of their first long road trip, the Penguins prepping for battle against the Vancouver Canucks.

Through their first eight games of the season, the Canucks are 1-5-2 and only just picked up their first win in their eighth game.

The Canucks buried a power play goal with 30 seconds left in regulation against the Seattle Kraken to take a 5-4 victory, their first appearance in the win column this year.

It’s not that the Canucks have been downright bad this year, but they are a team that is down on their luck and looking for every point possible.

The Penguins are looking for their own momentum and should be able to find some against the Canucks.

While both teams are looking to get back on track, it’s up to the Penguins to play spoiler and find themselves back in contention as one of the best teams in the league.

The Canucks are a perfect opportunity for the Penguins to regain confidence; the Canucks don’t have wins and are also more bruised up than the Penguins.

Top level talents Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes are on the Canucks injured reserve along with Travis Dermott, Curtis Lazar, and Tucker Poolman.

Not only will be Penguins not have to go against a number of NHL level players, they are likely to play the Canucks backup goalie.

The Canucks are on the second half of a back-to-back and Thatcher Demko started in net for the first game.

Unless Vancouver plans on playing Demko two nights in a row, Spencer Martin is the likely starter against the Penguins.

Martin has 10 career games played in the NHL and has a record of 3-2-5.

The Penguins are looking to right their ship and the struggling Canucks are a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of.

As a little extra confidence for the Penguins, the last time they played in Vancouver they won 4-1 snapping a three-game losing streak.

