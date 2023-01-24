Penguins Are a Better Team With Kris Letang in Lineup

Kris Letang brings more than just skill when he is in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins activated veteran defenseman Kris Letang from long-term injured reserve and Mike Sullivan listed him as a game-time decision.

Letang returning to the lineup would be more than just another step in the right direction for the Penguins and their health.

No matter the season Letang is having, he only makes the team better and they should see immediate improvements.

More than just his skill skill on the blue line, Letang brings a calming presence to the locker room and helps return the lineup to normalcy.

Without Letang, (and Jeff Petry) the Penguins were forced to utilize Ty Smith as the defenseman on the first power play unit.

While Smith did a fine job, he was still too new to the team to be able to take that kind of mantle.

It was an awkward situation for Smith, but Letang returning to the lineup, even if he plays the second power play unit, is a net positive for the Penguins.

Letang may be prone to some bad defensive gaffs, and there have been a few this season alone, but he at least pushes certain players out of the lineup for more consistency.

Obviously Smith was scratched out when Petry returned, but Letang taking up a slot should push Mark Friedman or Chad Ruhwedel from the lineup.

Not a knock against Friedman or Ruhwedel, but they don’t bring the same kind of play that Letang does and they haven’t had the best of luck this season.

Friedman has been good, but is likely heading back to the AHL when the opportunity presents itself, and Ruhwedel hasn’t had the same steadiness this season.

Letang brings more than just skill to the Penguins defense, he helps solidify a more complete group of players.

