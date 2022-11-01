Penguins Face Issues with Regression of Brian Dumoulin

One of the steadiest players on the Pittsburgh Penguins has become one of their biggest problems.

Brian Dumoulin has been a staple on the Pittsburgh Penguins' back end since making the full-time jump to the NHL in the 2015-16 season. In that time, he and Kris Letang have formed one of the most dependable and impressive top pairings in the NHL. Dumoulin is a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins and a leader in the locker room.

Through the Penguins first 10 games, however, that top pairing has looked off. What was once the most reliable pairing on the team is now struggling to find answers. Dumoulin specifically has regressed from his top-pairing form of a few years ago. And as this continues, the Penguins defense could be in big trouble.

Three Big Problems

So what is the issue for this Penguins defenseman? There are three glaring issues with Dumoulin's game: the first is a reliance too much on his stick in the defensive zone. Take a look at this play from the Vancouver game, that thankfully didn’t result in a goal, but easily could have been.

Dumoulin begins the play in sound positioning, closing the gap on the attacking forward, JT Miller, at his defensive blue line. After Miller gains the zone, Dumoulin lunges and over commits with his stick, leaving him in a poor body position to turn and defend closer to the crease. This results in the driving Vancouver forward, Ilya Mikhaev, to get a wide open chance on Tristan Jarry.

A Decline in Speed

What this play also highlights is the second issue Dumoulin's struggling with: a dip in speed. You can see it again here, in the loss to Edmonton. This trend started last season, and it looks like teams are taking advantage of it more and more.

Injuries are a huge part of this decline in speed for the Penguin’s defender. Over the past three seasons, Dumoulin has dealt with ankle injuries and an MCL tear. The lingering effects of those recoveries seem to be catching up to Dumo on the ice, and he needs to find a way to evolve his game in the face of his declining speed.

Poor Body Position

The final noticeable issue with Dumoulin's game is he is often unable to establish and maintain body position in the defensive zone. Take a look at this clip, also from the Vancouver game. As the Vancouver power play moves the puck in the zone, Dumoulin jousts with Tanner Pearson in front of the net. He gets outmuscled by Pearson, and is unable to clear the crease in front of Jarry.

Dumoulin then overcommits and drops to the ice in an ineffective attempt at blocking the pass, resulting in Tanner Pearson tucking home the cross-crease pass.

What is the Solution?

Unfortunately for the Penguins, they may need to accept and address the glaring hole that is opening up on their first defensive pairing. In order to get the most out of the remaining years of Letang, they need Dumoulin to be his best. Is he able to bring his game back or is this the best version of Dumoulin the Penguins can get?

While Dumoulin figures out his game, the simplest solution may be to separate the top pairing. Marcus Pettersson has started his season off on a much better foot, and his steady two-way game may be the perfect complement to Letang.

Meanwhile, demoting Dumoulin to the second pairing will still allow him to play with a solid defensive partner in Jeff Petry, without playing more than 20 minutes per night.

The Penguins expect more out of Dumoulin, and there’s no doubting he does too. However, his play over the last 100 games dating back to last season have shown that Dumoulin is no longer the player he was before. The Penguins and Dumoulin now need to find out what kind of player remains.

