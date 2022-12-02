Brock McGinn's Scoring Making Difference in Penguins Lineup

The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting solid production from an unlikely name in Brock McGinn.

When you think of goal scorers on the Pittsburgh Penguins, you think about top players such as Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Rickard Rakell, and Evgeni Malkin. Those four currently make up the top-four goal scorers on the Penguins this season.

One would think that someone like Bryan Rust or Jason Zucker would make up the next few names on the list. However, that’s not the case.

The fifth-highest goal scorer on the Penguins right now is Brock McGinn.

Shocked? Me too.

McGinn has potted seven goals so far this season after scoring again on Thursday night in the 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Penguins trailed 2-0 early in the second period when McGinn got the Penguins on the board with an off-angle shot that banked its way into the net.

Sometimes the best way to beat a goaltender who is stoning your entire team is to just shoot the puck from a weird angle.

The third line as a whole has seen some shuffling of the lineup. Kasperi Kapanen was a healthy scratch for nine games before getting a chance to get back in the lineup. He’d struggled previously with just one goal in his first 13 games before coming back Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Kapanen looked better in that game and then buried the game-winner Thursday for Pittsburgh as Heinen spent his second straight game in the press box.

With Jeff Carter centering McGinn and Kapanen, the Penguins have a third line that is capable of generating some offense but no one expected McGinn to be the catalyst for said offense.

The 28-year old scored 12 goals last year with the Penguins. It was the most goals he’s scored since lighting the lamp 16 times in 2017-18’ for the Hurricanes. McGinn wasn’t a lightning rod by any means but he provided offense while playing mostly on the Penguins’ fourth line.

With more minutes this season, McGinn could challenge his career-high in goals.

The “Brockstar” went on a three-game goal streak in mid-November to boost his numbers a bit and then went without a goal for four games before scoring Thursday night.

Getting contributions from pieces other than the top-six is certainly welcomed. Having a potential 15-20 goal scorer on the third line is a huge deal for your team’s depth too. McGinn could provide that if he continues to get pucks at the net like he has this season.

