Penguins Core Not Worried About Records, Ready for the Challenge Ahead

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang have shared a Pittsburgh Penguins locker room since 2006 and have the same goal 17 years later.

Since drafting Evgeni Malkin in 2004, then Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in 2005, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been blessed with unbelievable fortunes.

The Penguins core group has brought three more Stanley Cup to the city, as well as 16 consecutive postseason appearances, and countless memories.

After a tumultuous summer, the core is remaining together and is set to drop the puck on their 17th season together.

With that many years under their belts, Crosby, Malkin, and Letang are approaching records that spread beyond just the NHL.

The Penguins core, this year, will tie the New York Yankees’ Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Jorge Posada for the longest tenured trio in major North American sports history.

Jeter and Rivera are both first ballot Hall of Famers and won five World Series titles with Posada during their reign that lasted from 1995 to 2011.

If you ask the Penguins core, however, records like that don’t mean much to them.

“The main goal of having us all together is because we know we can win,” Letang said. “That’s all that matters. It’s not about breaking records, it’s about winning.”

While they may not focus on the records, it’s still an impressive feat for them; and to think it almost didn’t happen.

In what felt like the eleventh hour, new contracts were signed for Malkin and Letang, and they can continue chasing victories together.

Now that the deals are signed and in the rearview mirror, the Penguins set their sights on the road ahead.

“It was something that was discussed a lot over the course of last season and the offseason,” Crosby said. “To have it behind us and just be able to focus on playing hockey, we're excited for that.”

The records and numbers will be looked at forever as amazing accomplishments, but for now, the Penguins and their core are ready for their next challenge.

