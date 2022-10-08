Penguins’ Danton Heinen is Going to Outperform Contract Again

The Pittsburgh Penguins had modest expectations last summer when they signed forward Danton Heinen to a one year contract. One year later, the Penguins experienced deja vu when Heinen re-signed a similar one year contract. As the 2022-2023 regular season is about to begin, Heinen appears ready to exceed his contract expectations for the second straight season.

Last season, Heinen's first in Pittsburgh, was by all accounts a success. He was brought over on a $1.1 million contract and was expected to be a boost to the middle-six forward depth. That's exactly what he provided. He started the season with a bang, registering goals in their first three games. He also worked through slumps and cold streaks that reduced his ice time at several points in the season. Despite that, Heinen finished the season ranked seventh on the team in goals, with 18. He added 15 assists for a total of 33 points, far outplaying the modest $1.1 million contract he signed.

After testing the market of free agency, Danton Heinen couldn't find the contract he sought and returned to a successful situation in Pittsburgh. He signed a one year, $1 million deal to return to the Penguins this past summer. Now working on his second straight "prove it" deal, Heinen seems more motivated than ever to show why he's worth a long-term commitment. When speaking to the media after a win against the Detroit Red Wings, the determination to keep improving was evident. He had just put up one assist in their victory, but expressed a desire to "create more". Something he quickly accomplished in his next preseason game.

In the preseason finale against Buffalo, Heinen was able to make true on his words, as he registered his only goal of the preseason. Over his three preseason appearances, he has been one of the most productive players outside of their star players, with one goal and three assists. The third line, comprised of Heinen along with Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen, has the tools to be a well-balanced and dependable one for the Penguins. Heinen's offensive game in particular should be the beneficiary of Kapanen's speed and Carter's playmaking ability.

Heinen is also working on the Penguins' second power play unit, which has shown early success in training camp and exhibition games. Take a look at this clip from their game against the Red Wings. After receiving some crisp puck movement, Heinen lasers a shot that is tipped in for the power play goal. The power play is looking to improve greatly from last season, and the second unit will rely on Heinen's shooting ability to create scoring chances.

Danton Heinen is in an excellent position to surpass the Penguins' expectations this season. With his versatility and offensive skills, he is a perfect depth piece. He can move up and down the lineup as needed and be a two-way scoring threat no matter what line he plays on. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Heinen score 20 goals this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. What won't be a surprise, however, is Danton Heinen will surely outplay his $1 million contract this season.

