Why Penguins Defenseman Marcus Pettersson Hasn’t Been Traded

Heading into this off-season, it was clear that the Pittsburgh Penguins needed a change on the blue line. Five of their defensemen held salary cap hits over $4 million but were still too reliant on stellar goaltending play and help from the forwards to maintain a solid defensive output.

Most believed that the likeliest Penguins defenseman to be traded was Marcus Pettersson. Pettersson has seemingly been on the trade block since he signed his five-year contract extension in 2020. Yet somehow, he remains on the roster even after a weekend in which the Penguins completely overhauled their back end.

The fact remains that Pettersson's stock isn't high enough to warrant a trade at the current moment. The Penguins sought cap relief and assets in return for their defensemen this off-season, but with Pettersson, the value hasn't been there due to the three years remaining on his current contract.

However, that doesn't mean that Pettersson won't be a viable option for the Penguin's blue line next season. The 26-year-old was one of the steadiest defensive options on the Penguin's blue line last season, pairing with John Marino, who has since departed for New Jersey.

With the front office rebuilding the defense core, Pettersson could still find a role on the team's now inexperienced left side.

