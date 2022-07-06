Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Penguins Dream Scenarios

Which crazy Pittsburgh Penguins scenario would you most like to see?

It's always nice to dream. The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently dreaming of another Stanley Cup at the tail end of the Sidney Crosby era. We took a crack at coming up with a few dream scenarios that would certainly help towards that ultimate goal.

Would we rather see the Cole Harbour boys, Crosby and Nate MacKinnon, join forces in the Steel City? Or is the ultimate dream for the Penguins to miraculously acquire prospected top pick in 2023, Connor Bedard? We looked at multiple scenarios that would leave Pittsburgh in a dream state.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Targets for Penguins First Round Pick

Offer Sheeting Ethan Bear Unlocks Offseason for the Penguins

Jeff Carter Contract Looms Large Over Penguins Offseason

Report: Penguins Close to Deal With Kris Letang

Penguins Re-Sign Casey DeSmith

Kris Letang's New Penguins Contract Seems Imminent

Tags
terms:
Sidney CrosbyPenguinsNathan MacKinnonPittsburgh Penguins

maxresdefault
Pens Talk

Pittsburgh Penguins Dream Scenarios

By Nicholas Brlanskyjust now
cut
Pens Talk

Targets for Penguins First Round Pick

By Nicholas Brlansky1 hour ago
USATSI_17973387_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Offer Sheeting Ethan Bear Unlocks Offseason for the Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky3 hours ago
USATSI_18118776_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Jeff Carter Contract Looms Large Over Penguins Offseason

By Nicholas Brlansky5 hours ago
Db8iahuWAAUcpD3
News

Dana Heinze 'Moving On' After 16 Years as Penguins Equipment Manager

By Nick Horwat17 hours ago
USATSI_17449874_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Penguins Close to Deal With Kris Letang

By Nicholas Brlansky19 hours ago
USATSI_17902864_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Re-Sign Casey DeSmith

By Nicholas Brlansky21 hours ago
USATSI_18009495_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Among Teams Interested in Marc-Andre Fleury

By Nicholas BrlanskyJul 5, 2022
USATSI_18160320_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Kris Letang's New Penguins Contract Seems Imminent

By Nicholas BrlanskyJul 5, 2022