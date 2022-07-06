Pittsburgh Penguins Dream Scenarios

Which crazy Pittsburgh Penguins scenario would you most like to see?

It's always nice to dream. The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently dreaming of another Stanley Cup at the tail end of the Sidney Crosby era. We took a crack at coming up with a few dream scenarios that would certainly help towards that ultimate goal.

Would we rather see the Cole Harbour boys, Crosby and Nate MacKinnon, join forces in the Steel City? Or is the ultimate dream for the Penguins to miraculously acquire prospected top pick in 2023, Connor Bedard? We looked at multiple scenarios that would leave Pittsburgh in a dream state.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Targets for Penguins First Round Pick

Offer Sheeting Ethan Bear Unlocks Offseason for the Penguins

Jeff Carter Contract Looms Large Over Penguins Offseason

Report: Penguins Close to Deal With Kris Letang

Penguins Re-Sign Casey DeSmith

Kris Letang's New Penguins Contract Seems Imminent