Despite Loss, Malkin Line Continues to Shine for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered their first defeat of the season on Monday night in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. They looked human for the first time all season, and much of the early positive trends fell off in the first road contest of the year. However, one thing that did continue through that game was the dominance of the Penguin's second line, made up of Evgeni Malkin, Jason Zucker, and Bryan Rust.

The Penguins were fantastic through their first two games, with most people focusing on Sidney Crosby's six-point outburst or Jake Guentzel's multiple picture perfect passes to set up Crosby.

Malkin's line is normally thought of as a complimentary second line, but through three games, they lead the Penguins in multiple areas at 5v5. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Malkin line has controlled 65.91 percent of the shot share and 79.74 percent of the expected goals share when on the ice at 5v5.

The Penguin's second line consists of players looking to prove something to the Penguins this season. For Malkin and Rust, it's proving that they deserve the multi-year contracts that both signed this summer. Zucker, on the other hand, is looking to prove that he deserves a new contract, as his current deal expires at the end of this season.

Zucker spoke to InsideThePenguins.com following the Penguins opening night victory over the Coyotes about what makes his line dangerous. "Rusty and I are kind of in on the forecheck together," Zucker said. "I feel like that's a big strength... to create those turnovers and create offense off of it."

While that line has accounted for three of the Penguin's nine even-strength goals through three games, they have also played sound defense. In just under 32 minutes together this season, the Malkin line has allowed only two high-danger chances, none of which were converted into actual goals.

Last night, Malkin accounted for both of the Penguin's goals against the Canadiens, and his line finished with ten shots on goal, six more than the next-highest line. While most of the Penguin's forward units looked slow and out of sync, the Malkin unit maintained the energy they showed in the first two games, creating chances early and often against the Habs.

For Malkin, this is the first season in years that he has had a fully healthy offseason to recharge and gear up, and he is showing exactly how important that is. His skating is noticeably better this season, and his chemistry with his linemates is evident early on.

If Malkin and the rest of the Penguin's second line can continue to build off their hot start, they will be a massive problem for opposing teams trying to match up against them and the Crosby line.

