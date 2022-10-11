Penguins Fans Rank Among Best in NHL

Fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins are no stranger to being regarded as some of the best in the NHL.

It’s no secret that fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins are passionate and love their hockey team.

Compared to the rest of the teams across the NHL, Penguins fans are amongst some of the most dedicated groups.

They are the second most dedicated in the league to be exact, according to a new study from PennStakes.com.

The only fan base to rank above the Penguins in PennStakes’ metric was the Chicago Blackhawks.

PennStakes’ system ranked almost every team across the NHL (omitted the Seattle Kraken due to lack of sample size) and based points on ‘game day commitment’ and ‘fan engagement.’

The Penguins fan base raked in a nearly perfect score between the two metrics.

For ‘game day commitment,’ Pens fans pulled in 28 points; and for ‘fan engagement’ they took 30 points for a total score of 58.

The Penguins’ 58 points was four back of the Blackhawks who pulled in a perfect 62, and just one above the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 57.

The organization is no stranger to boasting about their elite level fans; in 2019, Forbes ranked Penguins fans as the best in the NHL.

Around the Metropolitan Division, Pens fans dominated their rivals; Washington Capitals totaled 46 points to finish in seventh place, and the Philadelphia Flyers racked up 45 points to tie for eighth.

The Penguins open their season at home against the Arizona Coyotes who finished in dead last of this ranking with a lowly three total points.

