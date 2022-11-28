Five Penguins Trade Targets to Bolster Bottom Six

The Pittsburgh Penguins need a boost to their bottom six, and these players could provide that.

As the Pittsburgh Penguins seem to be righting the ship, there seems to be a few holes still in need of repair. One of the most glaring ones is the lack of production on the third line right wing. Since Jeff Carter's return from injury, he and Brock McGinn have showed increased chemistry and production.

The problem is right winger Danton Heinen has gone pointless in 17 games. Head coach Mike Sullivan has inserted Kasperi Kapanen back into the lineup, but he has been unproductive and a liability on the ice.

The bottom six needs a spark, and a trade could provide just that. With extremely limited cap space, any deal will require a bit of maneuvering. Nonetheless, here are five players the Penguins should target to bolster their bottom six depth.

1. Andreas Athanasiou- Chicago Blackhawks

The Penguins have been linked to Chicago Blackhawk's forward Andreas Athanasiou since his Detroit Red Wings days. One of the speediest players in the league, he would be the perfect addition to the bottom six. He can score, skate with anyone, and play in all situations. He's playing on a one year contract with the Blackhawks, earning $3 million. Through 21 games, Athanasiou has netted six goals and has nine points.

Athanasiou would be the most difficult player on this list to acquire. He's currently getting first line minutes and is on pace for a 20 goal season. If the Penguins can make the cap space work, they will have to also give up a valued asset, most likely a second round pick pick or one of their forward prospects. But if acquired, there's no doubt he would add a dynamic presence to the bottom six with the ability to jump into top six minutes.

2. Max Jones- Anaheim Ducks

After linking up last season for a deal that sent Rickard Rakell to Pittsburgh, the Penguins may be eyeing another one of Anaheim's forwards. Max Jones, the 24 year-old former first round pick could greatly benefit from a change of scenery. His offensive output is struggling, with only two goals in 21 games this season.

What's exciting about Jones' game is his combination of size and skill. Standing at 6'3, he is surprisingly nimble for a forward that big. He needs to find a way to put his tools together more consistently, and a stint in the black and gold could very well do that. He could be a net driving presence to the third line, and would add another element of physicality.

The Penguins could buy low on Jones and wouldn't have to put a serious investment into him. The Penguins could offer one of their extra defensemen and a late round pick as a sweetener to get this deal done, as Anaheim's value has never been lower on Jones. He is signed for another season after the current one with a cap hit of $1.295 million, making him an affordable and intriguing option.

3. Jason Dickinson- Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are holding a fire sale this season, as every player on their team is available. While the Penguins would love to add a star or pure scorer from their lineup, a more likely option is a player like Jason Dickinson. Dickinson is a dependable, two-way player. He's the exactly the type of forward that helps round out your depth. He can play center and wing, kill penalties, and pitch in 7-10 goals a season. Dickinson is outperforming expectations early, with four goals and nine points in 17 games this season.

If the Penguins need to add a defensive presence that isn't dead weight to their lineup, Dickinson is a quality add. He's in the middle year of a $2.65 million contract, so he's a pricey addition to the bottom six. He can also be acquired for a cheap cost, such as a middle round draft pick.

4. Frederick Gaudreau- Minnesota Wild

A familiar face should be on the Penguins' radar. Frederick Gaudreau had a half-season breakout with the Penguins, putting up 10 points in 19 games during the 2020-2021 season. He parlayed that into a two year contract with the Minnesota Wild, where he surpassed expectations in year one. Last season, Gaudreau put up 44 points, making only $1.2 million per season.

Entering the final season of his deal, the Wild are on the playoff bubble and could be open for business. Gaudreau has eight points in 21 games, and would add the same type of of game Pens fans are familiar with. He plays fast, kills penalties, and has a deceptively good puck handling skill.

The Penguins could use the third round pick they acquired for John Marino as a starting point to acquire Gaudreau. If the Wild are out of the playoffs in a few weeks, the time may be right to strike a deal.

5. Noel Acciari- St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are struggling, and unlike the Penguins, they have yet to claw their way out of the hole they've dug themselves into. They are in serious danger of falling out of the playoff race and could be looking to deal their pending unrestricted free agents. Enter 31 year-old Noel Acciari.

Acciari is a journeyman in the league, but has put up some impressive numbers. He has a 20 goal season and a couple 10 goal seasons under his belt as well. This season is starting off solid as well, with five goals and nine points in 21 games so far.

Acciari is slotted as the fourth line center for the Blues, but he has positional versatility. He could easily come in and play third line wing or he could slot into the fourth line and elevate Teddy Blueger or Ryan Poehling to the third line.

Any of these players could add a level of production that is missing from the third line wing. The Penguins will have to do some work to make any of these trades possible, but if they want to make a serious run they need to add another playmaker.

Whether the will remains to be seen, but keep an eye on these five players over the next couple of weeks. They might be in black and gold before you know it.

