Should Penguins GM Ron Hextall Be on the Hot Seat?

The moment the Pittsburgh Penguins were eliminated from the playoffs by the New York Rangers, the harsh reality of this offseason set in. Some of the Penguin's stars might not return. The most arduous task for GM Ron Hextall is to navigate the murky contract situations of two of the best players in Penguins history, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

The next task has been to keep one of the top teams of the salary cap era competitive for the remaining years of Sidney Crosby's career. A year and a half into his tenure with the Penguins, he has made some questionable choices that beg the question: is Ron Hextall on the hot seat?

The Expansion Draft Blunder

One of the biggest blunders committed by Ron Hextall as Pittsburgh Penguins GM was the expansion draft last summer. His first error was protecting Jeff Carter, a player who was never a realistic option for Seattle to pursue. Hextall protected Carter anyways and made another questionable call by dealing Jared McCann to Toronto.

The Kraken then selected Brandon Tanev from the Penguins and McCann from Toronto. While McCann enjoyed a career year and signed a multi-year extension in Seattle, the Penguins have constantly searched for another top-six winger since McCann's departure. It was this move of prioritizing Carter to the extent Hextall did that first planted seeds of doubt.

Trades

Since he arrived in Pittsburgh, Ron Hextall has been firm about his intention to move away from the "sell the farm" mentality and approach the previous regime employed. His predecessor was known for making deals at a torrid pace, while Hextall is closer to the other end of the spectrum. He takes his time and doesn't pull the trigger too quickly.

The Penguins could have gone all-in and given up their first round pick for a bigger name, but Hextall stayed committed to his vision. That resulted in trades for players that can be impactful but not stand out as a splashy trade. Hextall's first deadline saw the acquisition of his favorite player, Jeff Carter, followed by Rickard Rakell at this most recent deadline.

In those trades, Hextall limited the draft picks that went the other way to second or third rounders and maintained the most prized prospects in their system.

What remains unclear is whether Hextall's strategy is paying off for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Both of his low-cost, high upside trades have failed to contribute to a long playoff run.

The Penguins acquired Carter to provide depth scoring at integral times in the playoffs, and while he was not the most glaring issue in their first round exit, he looked out of gas. Similarly, Rakell was unavailable for five and a half games in that series, severely limiting his impact.

Contract Negotiations

The toughest test for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ron Hextall remains: signing or replacing Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. Multiple reports indicate that Letang may sign his deal before next week.

Malkin's status remains unclear, adding a second glaring hole to the Penguins' top six. Hextall must stray from his conservative nature this summer to creatively fill those vacancies in the Penguins roster.

Both contracts that Hextall has negotiated this offseason with Bryan Rust and Casey DeSmith are good deals. Both contracts have been team-friendly while also giving raises to each player, which shows a willingness to spend now, something Hextall must continue to do to strengthen this team.

Myriad questions remain for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Ron Hextall has a chance to erase many of them this summer. Depending on how this off-season and contract situations shake out, Hextall may put this team in a great position to chase a title again. Otherwise, he may be looking for a new job sooner than expected.

