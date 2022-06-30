Penguins Historian Willing to Give Kris Letang Five-Year Contract

It seems like Letang has five years left to play, but it's not clear if the Pittsburgh Penguins can afford it.

There is no doubt that Kris Letang will go down as, if he is not already, the greatest defenseman in Pittsburgh Penguins history.

The Penguins have a decision to make with Letang this summer as the veteran defender is due for a new contract.

Reports regarding the discussion between Letang and the Penguins have been circulating ever since they were eliminated from the playoffs.

Through the various reports, it can be determined that Letang is looking for a contract that lasts five years, while the Penguins want to land on three.

Penguins historian Bob Grove says he has no problem giving Letang a five-year contract.

“I think he is a terrific player,” Grove said on 93.7 the Fan. “I’d have no problem with five years. Because he is not your typical 35-year-old guy.”

Grove went on to mention that Letang is the only player in Penguins history to have a career year at the age of 35.

In 78 games, Letang scored collected a career-high of 58 assists and 68 points.

“If it’s true he wants $8 million, that’s a reason for pause,” Grove went on to say. “How many guys do you think, 35+, got multi-year deals at $7.5 million? It’s a very small list.”

Penguins’ brass continue to make it clear that they aim to re-sign both Letang and Evgeni Malkin, but what do their new deals look like?

With NHL free agency under two weeks away, time is running out and decisions need to be made.

