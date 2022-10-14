Jason Zucker Redemption Tour Off to Great Start Following Penguins Opener

Before the 2022-23 opener, Jason Zucker only had 47 points in 94 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH - Jason Zucker has had a rocky tenure since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Injuries and bad luck have plagued Zucker, but he hopes this year is different as the Penguins begin their 2022-23 season.

In 41 games in 2021-22, Zucker only managed to pick up eight goals and nine assists for 17 points.

The season prior wasn’t much nicer; it was a COVID shortened year but Zucker played in 38 games for 18 points (9-9).

As a member of the Minnesota Wild, Zucker made a name for himself as a grinding forward who should a money in the bank for at least 20 goals in a season.

The last two seasons haven’t been kind to him, but Zucker is hoping 2022-23 can be a return to normalcy.

So far, so good, as he picked up a goal and an assist in the Penguins home opener against the Arizona Coyotes.

“It’s been a long time since I showed it,” Zucker said following the victory. “I take a lot of pride in my game. My teammates have been awesome trying to help me and push me along.”

Head coach Mike Sullivan is deploying Zucker on a new look second line alongside Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust.

While Malkin and Rust have a bit of previous chemistry, the hope is that Zucker is able to find what he’s been missing since arriving in Pittsburgh.

Zucker said heading into last season that he hopes he can score more, while it’s a season later, he may be on the verge of hitting his aspirations.

“It’s fun to have a game like that, but it’s only one,” Zucker said. “We’ve got a lot more left.”

The Penguins front office and coaching staff showed to have faith in Zucker by holding onto the veteran forward.

If things keep going in the right direction, Zucker can finally become another weapon on the Penguins offense.

