Despite Penguins Losing Streak, Mike Sullivan Not on Hot Seat

The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't won a game in two weeks but there won't be a change the bench.

When a team with the stature of the Pittsburgh Penguins runs into a streak like the one their in now, fans are going to want change.

Currently riding a six-game losing streak, the Penguins faithful are already up in arms and looking for heads to roll.

Aside from begging for changes to the lineup, there has been a lot of talk about the hot seat Mike Sullivan might be sitting in.

It’s a fair question to ask when a team has underperformed in the postseason for four straight seasons then follow it up with a six-game losing streak early in the next year, but Sullivan isn’t going anywhere.

Regardless of outcomes of games, Sullivan is likely to remain as head coach of the Penguins for at least a couple of seasons.

Since joining the Penguins in 2015, Sullivan has been one of the best coaches in the NHL year after year.

In 518 games coached with the Pens, Sullivan has picked up 301 wins helped the team reach the NHL’s fourth best winning percentage since his arrival with .637.

The pedigree of winning earned Sullivan a three-year contract extension that doesn’t even start until the 2024-25 season.

The Penguins brass gave Sullivan an extension with two years remaining on his current deal; team’s aren’t even allowed to do that with players.

That shows just how confident the front office is with Sullivan.

Not only does the front office have faith in Sullivan, but so does the Penguins new ownership group.

When Fenway Sports Group bought the team in late 2021, they made not that there were only two names “safe” from a possible tear down.

Obviously Sidney Crosby, but also Sullivan, who at the time maybe should have felt his seat beginning to warm.

While Fenway didn’t make sweeping changes to the front office, coaching staff, or the on-ice product, they showed faith in the team.

General manager Ron Hextall stayed put along with president of hockey operations Brian Burke.

Not only was Sullivan sticking around but he and a pair of his assistants were signed to extensions.

Even an aging Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang remained members of the team.

Fenway has shown their faith, and regardless of out comes, Sullivan won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

Is it fait to question some of the decisions Sullivan has made during the losing streak? Absolutely, but he hasn’t been the one on the ice losing games.

Other changes may need to be made with the team, but you can bet that Sullivan won’t be one of them.

