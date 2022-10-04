Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan Early Favorite for Jack Adams Award

Insiders believe the Pittsburgh Penguins head coach could take home his first Jack Adams Award for the 2022-23 season.

Since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins in late 2015, head coach Mike Sullivan has regularly been one of the best coaches in the NHL.

Despite the consistent winning record behind the Penguins’ bench, Sullivan has yet to win the Jack Adam’s Award for top coach in the league.

Sullivan is regularly in the conversation as a coach deserving of a nomination, but has never received one.

The idea of Sullivan being a top coach continues heading into the 2022-23 season.

As NHL.com kicks off their Trophy Tracker rankings, they list Sullivan as the early leader for coach of the year.

A panel of 15 writers gave Sullivan three first-place votes but a total of 30 points leading the voting coaches across the NHL.

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour finished in second also with three first-place votes, but 25 total points.

It’s a fair argument to say that Sullivan has been robbed of the Jack Adam’s Award on multiple occasions; notably last year when he brought a battered Penguins team to their 16th straight postseason.

Penguins president of hockey operations Brian Burke felt Sullivan was slighted of the award.

“I don’t know anyone who’s done more in seven seasons… who’s done a better job coaching than Mike Sullivan,” Burke told NHL.com. “I think he’s been terrific. It’s a riddle… a mystery to me.”

The Penguins finished with a record of 46-25-11 in 2021-22 with only Evan Rodrigues appearing in all 82 games.

The success of that regular season can be largely attributed to Sullivan’s coaching and getting the most out of lesser players.

In 507 games with the Penguins, Sullivan has a record of 297-156-54; good for the most wins in franchise history.

Sullivan’s success was recently rewarded with a contract extension that will keep him in Pittsburgh until the 2026-27 season.

It’s only a preseason prediction but it’s more pats on the back for a head coach who is deserving of the recognition.

If one thing is for certain with this Penguins team, they still have one of the best coaches in the NHL.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows its Spark

Report: Penguins Looking to Trade PO Joseph

Penguins Forward Radim Zohorna Claimed by Flames

Penguins Place Radim Zohorna on Waivers

Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Power Play Needs Work

Penguins Power Play Falls Flat in Loss vs. Red Wings