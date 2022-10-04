Skip to main content

Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan Early Favorite for Jack Adams Award

Insiders believe the Pittsburgh Penguins head coach could take home his first Jack Adams Award for the 2022-23 season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins in late 2015, head coach Mike Sullivan has regularly been one of the best coaches in the NHL.

Despite the consistent winning record behind the Penguins’ bench, Sullivan has yet to win the Jack Adam’s Award for top coach in the league.

Sullivan is regularly in the conversation as a coach deserving of a nomination, but has never received one.

The idea of Sullivan being a top coach continues heading into the 2022-23 season.

As NHL.com kicks off their Trophy Tracker rankings, they list Sullivan as the early leader for coach of the year.

A panel of 15 writers gave Sullivan three first-place votes but a total of 30 points leading the voting coaches across the NHL.

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour finished in second also with three first-place votes, but 25 total points.

It’s a fair argument to say that Sullivan has been robbed of the Jack Adam’s Award on multiple occasions; notably last year when he brought a battered Penguins team to their 16th straight postseason.

Penguins president of hockey operations Brian Burke felt Sullivan was slighted of the award.

“I don’t know anyone who’s done more in seven seasons… who’s done a better job coaching than Mike Sullivan,” Burke told NHL.com. “I think he’s been terrific. It’s a riddle… a mystery to me.”

The Penguins finished with a record of 46-25-11 in 2021-22 with only Evan Rodrigues appearing in all 82 games.

The success of that regular season can be largely attributed to Sullivan’s coaching and getting the most out of lesser players.

In 507 games with the Penguins, Sullivan has a record of 297-156-54; good for the most wins in franchise history.

Sullivan’s success was recently rewarded with a contract extension that will keep him in Pittsburgh until the 2026-27 season.

It’s only a preseason prediction but it’s more pats on the back for a head coach who is deserving of the recognition.

If one thing is for certain with this Penguins team, they still have one of the best coaches in the NHL.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows its Spark

Report: Penguins Looking to Trade PO Joseph

Penguins Forward Radim Zohorna Claimed by Flames

Penguins Place Radim Zohorna on Waivers

Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Power Play Needs Work

Penguins Power Play Falls Flat in Loss vs. Red Wings

USATSI_18027910_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan Early Favorite for Jack Adams Award

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_18057799_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark

By Jacob Punturi
USATSI_17822801_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Penguins Looking to Trade PO Joseph

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17707706_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Forward Radim Zohorna Claimed by Flames

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_16843791_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

What to Watch: Penguins Penultimate Preseason Game

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_18249056_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat
USATSI_19129533_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Place Radim Zohonra on Waivers

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_19116317_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Roster Taking Shape: 17 More Cuts Made

By Jacob Punturi
USATSI_18237034_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Roster Analysis: Penguins Trim Team to 45

By Jacob Punturi