Penguins Need a 'Moment' to Turn Tides of Momentum

The current losing stretch hasn't been easy on the Pittsburgh Penguins, but it only takes one moment to turn everything around.

PITTSBURGH - The current state of the Pittsburgh Penguins isn’t pretty; seven straight losses, a bottom six that has evaporated, and many fans looking for answers.

While people ask questions and maybe start begging for change, the Penguins are confident in their abilities and might just need that one moment to turn the tides.

“You just have to celebrate the little things,” Tristan Jarry said following the loss to the Seattle Kraken. “Whether it’s a big hit, penalty kill, a goal, that’s big for us. Just trying to get any momentum we can.”

When that moment does finally happen, it won’t be obvious right away, but it’ll be an important swing for the Penguins.

This whole skid can be pinpointed to a singular moment; the Brendan Lemieux hit on Jake Guentzel when the Penguins beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-1.

The Penguins haven’t looked the same since that hit; Guentzel remained in the game for the time being, but soon took a wild shot from Kris Letang to the ear that forced him out of the lineup for a few games.

The penalty kill gave up a goal to the Kings, squashing Tristan Jarry’s shutout bid.

While the Penguins managed to pull off a victory on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets, it was obvious they didn’t play the full 60-minutes.

They had to crawl back in from behind, and that would prove to be their last win before the current seven-game losing streak.

There have been highs and lows but regardless, the Penguins have won in two whole weeks.

The Penguins need a moment, something to go their direction that they can fall back on and feed off of.

It may be something small, like a penalty kill or big hit like Jarry said, but it’ll make all the difference for the Penguins’ season when it happens.

