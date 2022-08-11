Skip to main content

Penguins Need to Put Kasperi Kapanen on the Penalty Kill

Before joining the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kasperi Kapanen had a track record of playing defensive hockey
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The new multi-year deal given to Kasperi Kapanen may be unpopular, but the Pittsburgh Penguins have a chance to morph the outlook of the young forward.

If the Penguins want to get the most out of Kapenen, they need to make him a more defensive forward and make him part of the penalty kill.

During his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kapanen exceled as a bottom-six forward who helped shut down opposing offenses.

This is no way a demotion but could be a way for Kapanen to find the confidence he has been lacking.

During his time in Toronto, Kapanen scored five short handed goals, matching the career total from Teddy Blueger.

Pens fans know the kind of two way threat Blueger poses on the kill, why not add another name to that?

Since joining the Penguins, Kapanen hasn’t seen more than a handful of seconds on the penalty kill, but his track record proves he can be a threat.

All through 2021-22, it was clear Kapanen had lost his confidence and needed a change in his game to find his scoring touch again.

Forcing a defensive role, one that he has played before, could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Not only does Kapanen have a resume of defensive play, but the Penguins can’t be afraid to utilize it and have a scoring threat while a man down.

Something about Kapanen’s game changed when he was brought back to Pittsburgh, but moving him to his former role should prove beneficial for the Penguins.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Can Jake Guentzel Hit the Century Mark for the Penguins?

Rickard Rakell is the Key to Unlocking Penguins Power Play

Penguins Make Mid-Summer Additions to Hockey Ops Staff

Penguins Prospect Rankings: Goaltenders

Projections for Each Penguins Defenseman

USATSI_17501032_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Need to Put Kasperi Kapanen on the Penalty Kill

By Nick Horwat16 seconds ago
MIKE LANGE
Podcasts

Stanley Cup Memories, Penguins Core Goes for Four, and More!

By Nicholas Brlansky19 hours ago
USATSI_2909886_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams

By Jacob Punturi22 hours ago
USATSI_17035962_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Drake Caggiula's Impact for the Penguins

By Nicholas BrlanskyAug 10, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Untitled design
Podcasts

Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History

By Nicholas BrlanskyAug 10, 2022 7:30 AM EDT
USATSI_13665924_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Can Jake Guentzel Hit the Century Mark for the Penguins?

By Nicholas BrlanskyAug 8, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18279332_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Rickard Rakell is the Key to Unlocking Penguins Power Play

By Jacob PunturiAug 8, 2022 12:20 PM EDT
USATSI_14017009_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Make Mid-Summer Additions to Hockey Ops Staff

By Nicholas BrlanskyAug 8, 2022 11:30 AM EDT
Main_Lindberg
Pens Talk

Penguins Prospect Rankings: Goaltenders

By Nicholas BrlanskyAug 8, 2022 7:23 AM EDT