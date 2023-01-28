Penguins Need Strong Victory Heading into Bye Week

The Pittsburgh Penguins need to take a dominating victory into their bye week, or there could be trouble.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t stood out as one of the top tier teams through their first 48 games of the season, but they’ll need to carry some momentum into their bye week.

Holding onto a 24-15-9 record, the Penguins couldn’t have asked for an easier opponent to take them into their break.

The San Jose Sharks come to Pittsburgh for their second game in as many nights and are performing like one of the worst teams in the league.

With a 14-25-11 record, the Sharks should be a walk in the park for the Penguins, but they’ll still need to bring their A-game.

Far too often this season, the Penguins have already played down to inferior opponents, and that can’t happen tonight.

The Penguins are in need of every win possible, and they can’t come out flat against the Sharks.

San Jose may be trying to lose, but they can still put up a good fight; Erik Karlsson is having a resurgence this season and has been a Penguins killer in the past.

In 31 games against the Penguins, Karlsson has recorded 32 points (5G-27A) and will have a standout Timo Meier to make plays with.

Meier has been on the trade block all season and is doing whatever he can to prove his worth to attracted teams.

In 50 games, Meier has scored 28 goals and 20 assists for 48 points; the Penguins need to be strong or else they’re playing with fire.

Sitting in the second and final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference means there is no room for error, especially with a week break on the docket.

The Penguins have recorded at least a standings point in six straight games, but they’ll need the extra step to be taken.

