Where the Penguins Stand in the Metropolitan Division

How do the Pittsburgh Penguins stack up agains other rosters in the difficult Metropolitan Division?

After the Pittsburgh Penguins were ousted from the first round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season, it felt like a changing of the guard in the Metropolitan Division. The once almighty Penguins and Washington Capitals have been overtaken by the younger and more exciting teams like the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Yet, as preseason creeps around the corner, the NHL Network crew ranked the Penguins as the second best team in the division. What gives? Where exactly do the Penguins stand within the division heading into the upcoming season?

Metro Division Preseason Ranking

1.) New York Rangers

2.) Pittsburgh Penguins

3.) Carolina Hurricanes

4.) Washington Capitals

5.) Columbus Blue Jackets

6.) New Jersey Devils

7.) New York Islanders

8.) Philadelphia Flyers

The Favorites

Despite having the oldest team in the NHL, the Penguins appear to be right in the mix for the division title heading into the 2022-23 campaign. The Metro will maintain its reputation as the toughest division in hockey for another season. Backed by a four team race for first place: the Rangers, Hurricanes, Capitals, and Penguins.

After defeating the Penguins in the first round and making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Rangers enter the year as the top team in the Metro. Backstopped by the arguable best goaltender in the league, Igor Shesterkin, the Rangers are a formidable foe built on more than just a goalie. They also boast one of the most talented defensemen in the league in Adam Fox and elite scorers in Artemi Panarin and Mike Zibanejad.

Following closely behind are the Carolina Hurricanes, the division winner from last year with 116 points in the regular season. Despite losing center Vincent Trocheck to division rival Rangers, the Hurricanes have one of the deepest forward groups in the league.

They acquired further reinforcements when they traded future considerations to the Vegas Golden Knights for Max Pacioretty. The Hurricanes play a speedy, 200 foot game and will be right in the mix for the division title again this year.

Meanwhile, in the nation's capital, Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals remain a serious threat. The Capitals bolstered their goaltending with the addition of Stanley Cup winner Darcy Kuemper. Ovechkin's goal scoring has hardly waned in the twilight of his career, and with a mostly healthy roster, this team will match the desperation in Pittsburgh to bring another championship to their aging superstars.

The Basement Battle

What might be just as interesting throughout the upcoming season is the battle for the worst team in the division. Between the New York Islanders’ dormant off-season and the downward plummet of the Philadelphia Flyers, it’s a two horse race for the king of the basement in the Metro this year.

Why are the Penguins #2?

The Penguins have the roster to make a run at this division. The biggest reason is easy to identify: Sidney Crosby. Having the best player in their division is a major asset when facing the same teams multiple times a year. At age 35, Crosby still bears the crown for top player in the Metro, and the Penguins will be counting on him to help ascend the division.

Each of the top teams in the division faced roster changes this summer and have questions entering the season. The Penguins are no exception, but they have the pieces on their roster to contend.

A full year of Rickard Rakell, Evgeni Malkin, and Jason Zucker in their top six, and a newly shaped defense highlighted by newcomer Jeff Petry, the Penguins are deep on both ends of the ice. Backstopped by Tristan Jarry, the Penguins sit firmly amongst the favorites of the Metro Division heading into the 2022-23 season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Gambling on Top Defense Pairing

Penguins Returning to Pittsburgh Ahead of Training Camp

Penguins Kris Letang Named Top Defender in NHL

Sam Poulin Progressing Entering Second Pro Season with Penguins Organization

Jason Zucker Wins Da Beauty League Title Over Teammate Teddy Blueger