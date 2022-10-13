What to Watch: Penguins Season Opener vs. Coyotes

The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the 2022-23 season with a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. Hockey is finally back! With the regular season finally upon us, here is what to watch for in the first game of the season.

1. Will the third line show up?

The new third line for the Penguins is a huge question mark. Danton Heinen, Jeff Carter, and Kasperi Kapanen will make up the line and it is unclear whether this trio will click out of the gate or not. In this first matchup against the Coyotes, the third line will attempt to build chemistry and get off on the right foot.

The biggest x-factor on this line is Kapanen. After a disappointing 2021-22 season, Kapanen is eager to improve. With only one 20 goal campaign in his career, its unclear if he has the ability to cross that threshold again. If he can revert to the numbers he put up in his first season in Pittsburgh (11 goals, 19 assists, for 30 points in only 40 games), this third line has an excellent chance to be a reliable, bottom six line.

2. Is P.O. Joseph ready to be a full-time NHL'er?

After the Penguins sent the impressive youngster Ty Smith to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, it opened the door for P.O. Joseph to play in the top six on opening night. This seems to be the final chance for Joseph to prove he should stick at the NHL level. He will most likely be paired with veteran Jan Rutta in the opening matchup against the Coyotes.

Despite having zero points over his four preseason appearances, Joseph looked solid. He stood out the most in the final preseason tune-up against Buffalo with his skating. He'll need to rely on his smooth skating ability and knack for joining the offensive rush to prove his worth. If he falters, however, Joseph knows his chances are limited. This game against the Coyotes is an excellent test of Joseph's NHL-readiness.

3.) Tristan Jarry Ready to Roll

The Penguins are likely to go as far as Tristan Jarry will take them. Entering the final year of his contract, Jarry has a lot to prove. In the regular season opener, Jarry will look to find consistency early.

Now, fully recovered from the lower body injury that kept him out of their playoff series against the New York Rangers, Jarry is ready to be "the guy" again. Will he establish himself or give the Penguins another question mark?

