Vincent Trocheck is Appealing, but Not Right for Penguins

Vincent Trocheck's name has been linked to the Pittsburgh Penguins, but that's a player for the team to avoid

It was recently reveled that veteran Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin would be testing the free agent market.

While teams across the league are likely going to offer Malkin whatever he pleases, who can the Penguins get to fill his second line center position?

A lot of talk has been made about the possibility of Vincent Trocheck; and that’s not a terrible idea, but it's just not be the right fit.

The Penguins are in need of a true offensive powerhouse to help fill the void that is being left by Malkin and Trocheck doesn’t play the same game.

Trocheck has a scoring touch and a great defensive mindset, but the Penguins will need more firepower down the middle.

Sidney Crosby on the top line followed by Trocheck and Jeff Carter would not produce at the same level.

Even while losing the soon to be 36-year-old Malkin, the Penguins are an aging team and should attempt to find a younger, faster center.

Trocheck also processes a physical game, one that the Penguins could use, just not that high in the lineup.

If the Penguins want to gain physicality, they should look for a Brendan Lemieux type and not spend top dollar on it.

Trocheck picked up 185 hits in the 2021-22 season alone with a career total of 1,071 and 372 penalty minutes.

There is always a good story to be had when a team signs someone from there hometown, but now just isn’t the time.

Without a deal in place to send a $4 million defenseman somewhere else, the Penguins are working with just a hair over $10 million in cap space and should utilize it in smarter ways.

Maybe Andrew Copp is a smarter idea?

