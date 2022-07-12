Skip to main content

Vincent Trocheck is Appealing, but Not Right for Penguins

Vincent Trocheck's name has been linked to the Pittsburgh Penguins, but that's a player for the team to avoid

It was recently reveled that veteran Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin would be testing the free agent market.

While teams across the league are likely going to offer Malkin whatever he pleases, who can the Penguins get to fill his second line center position?

A lot of talk has been made about the possibility of Vincent Trocheck; and that’s not a terrible idea, but it's just not be the right fit.

The Penguins are in need of a true offensive powerhouse to help fill the void that is being left by Malkin and Trocheck doesn’t play the same game.

Trocheck has a scoring touch and a great defensive mindset, but the Penguins will need more firepower down the middle.

Sidney Crosby on the top line followed by Trocheck and Jeff Carter would not produce at the same level.

Even while losing the soon to be 36-year-old Malkin, the Penguins are an aging team and should attempt to find a younger, faster center.

Trocheck also processes a physical game, one that the Penguins could use, just not that high in the lineup.

If the Penguins want to gain physicality, they should look for a Brendan Lemieux type and not spend top dollar on it.

Trocheck picked up 185 hits in the 2021-22 season alone with a career total of 1,071 and 372 penalty minutes.

There is always a good story to be had when a team signs someone from there hometown, but now just isn’t the time.

Without a deal in place to send a $4 million defenseman somewhere else, the Penguins are working with just a hair over $10 million in cap space and should utilize it in smarter ways.

Maybe Andrew Copp is a smarter idea?

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Should Take a Look at Brendan Lemieux

Penguins Re-Sign Rickard Rakell

It's Time for the Penguins to Pay Evgeni Malkin

Pittsburgh Penguins Select Owen Pickering 21st Overall

New Deal for Evgeni Malkin Still a Work in Progress

Pittsburgh Penguins Re-Sign Kris Letang for Six-Years, $6.1M AAV

USATSI_18041759_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Vincent Trocheck is Appealing, but Not Right for Penguins

By Nick Horwat1 minute ago
USATSI_18241677_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Should Take a Look at Brendan Lemieux

By Nick Horwat3 hours ago
USATSI_17089910_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Danton Heinen Not Worth $3 Million to the Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky4 hours ago
USATSI_18264439_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Possible Landing Spots for Evgeni Malkin

By Jacob Punturi5 hours ago
USATSI_18119046_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Re-Sign Rickard Rakell to Six-Year Contract

By Nick Horwat13 hours ago
USATSI_18307899_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin Reportedly Testing the Free Agent Market

By Nick Horwat18 hours ago
USATSI_18149644_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Extend Qualifying Offers to Kasperi Kapanen, Kasper Bjorkqvist, P.O. Joseph

By Nick Horwat18 hours ago
USATSI_14173498_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Re-Sign Alex Nylander to One-Year Contract

By Nick Horwat20 hours ago
USATSI_18264439_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Former Penguin Believes Evgeni Malkin has Two 'Good Years' Left

By Nick HorwatJul 11, 2022