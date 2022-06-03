Penguins Should Extend Tristan Jarry This Summer

The Pittsburgh Penguins should extend goaltender Tristan Jarry before the final year of his contract next season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are already in for a massive offseason. With contracts such as Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang needing to be handled, there isn't much time for other contracts to be discussed. However, the Penguins need to make time to negotiate with their starting goaltender Tristan Jarry on a possible extension.

Jarry is heading into the final year of a three-year, $3.5 million contract he signed before the 2019-20 regular season. Since signing that deal, Jarry has a record of 79-38-10 and has amassed a .917 save percentage while being named to the NHL's All-Star team twice.

This past season was Jarry's best of his young career. Playing in a career-high 58 games, Jarry finished the year with a 34-18-6 record and a .919 save percentage. Jarry also finished eighth among all NHL goaltenders in goals saved above expected (11.97).

Jarry's season ended unceremoniously after a collision with New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson left him with a broken foot in late April. Jarry returned to play in Game 7 against the Rangers despite clearly still feeling the effects of his injury. He allowed four goals on 30 shots in what ended up being the final game of the Penguins season.

Undoubtedly the Penguins decision-makers have questions about a long time commitment for Jarry, particularly his play in last season's Stanley Cup Playoffs. Jarry's performance almost singlehandedly cost the Penguins their series against the New York Islanders. He not only struggled to keep the puck out of his net, but he committed an egregious turnover in double overtime that led to a pivotal Game 5 loss.

Jarry's performance led to months of speculation about whether or not he would be able to handle the rigors of being a full-time starting goalie in the NHL. He showed early on in the season that the offseason commentary wouldn't affect him. A masterful performance on opening night against the Tampa Bay Lightning gave way to a good season for the 27-year-old netminder.

Penguins fans saw a different side of Tristan Jarry this year between the pipes. Previously calm and composed, Jarry began showing some fire when challenged in his crease. On multiple occasions, Jarry got into post-whistle scrums with forwards who took liberties by slashing the netminder when he was covering the puck. Including an instance where Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was suspended for actions against Jarry following a series of saves by the Penguins goalie.

That added intensity gave Jarry an edge to himself this season that was noticed by many.

Not much has been discussed about the possibility of the Penguins extending Jarry this offseason, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be a priority. As of now, an extension for Tristan Jarry would most likely cost somewhere between $5.5 and $6 million per season, having his salary fall somewhere between the seventh and eleventh highest among NHL goaltenders.

If the Penguins choose not to extend Jarry this summer, it could cost them upwards of $6.5 million next year if Jarry improves upon his career season, and all indications point to that being likely.

With Louis Domingue and Casey DeSmith as free agents, the Penguins will focus on getting a more capable backup for Jarry this upcoming season. Last year, DeSmith got off to a rough start which was reflected in the number of starts Jarry made during the first half of the season.

Although DeSmith turned it around, finishing the season on a 9-3-4 run in which he had a .917 save percentage, the Penguins may elect to go a different direction as DeSmith will be turning 31 in August and will be coming off of a core muscle surgery.

The main argument for the Penguins in contract negotiations will still be Jarry's lack of playoff success. However, if the Penguins allow Jarry to play through his contract year, he may severely increase his stock with another solid performance in the regular season and a decent performance in the postseason. Without an extension, Jarry will head into unrestricted free agency as the top available goaltender in 2023, along with Carolina Hurricanes goalie Freddy Anderson.

If the Penguins want to get Tristan Jarry on a good deal they should sign him this summer before he heads into his contract season.

