Analyst Says Penguins Should Keep Kris Letang, Move on From Evgeni Malkin

The Pittsburgh Penguins have tough decisions to make with Malkin and Letang while analysts continue to share their thoughts

It’s one of the biggest stories following the Pittsburgh Penguins this offseason, what to do with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

As the beginning of free agency continues to draw closer, the Penguins are yet to reach full agreements with the two veterans.

Insiders have been giving updates to what they know and outside analysts have given their opinions on what they believe the Penguins should do with their situation.

NHL analyst Keith Jones said on 93.7 the Fan that he thinks the Penguins should hold on to Letang but let Malkin go.

“I personally would move Malkin and keep Letang,” Jones said. “I don’t think it’s a real possibility to keep both.”

Jones mentioned that the Penguins are thin in the defensive position but can make up for the loss of Malkin with other forwards.

Between the two, Malkin would be the easier spot to replace.

A number of capable second line centers will be hitting the open market this summer including Nazem Kadri and Vincent Trocheck.

Attempting to replace what Letang brings to the table would be next to impossible.

Jones mentioned that the age of the Penguins’ stars is beginning to play a role in the lack of success for the team.

“The age of their star players is starting to become a major factor,” Jones said. “The window is closing and getting younger would be a great thing.”

If the Penguins bring Malkin back into the fold, the ages of their center core will be among the oldest in the league.

Sidney Crosby will be 35, Malkin will be 36, Jeff Carter is already 37, and Teddy Blueger will be 28.

Letang himself is 35-years-old but he believes he still has at least four or five more years in him.

Anything is still possible between Malkin and Letang with the Penguins but things could be changing in Pittsburgh.

