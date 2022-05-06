Sidney Crosby Returning to Conn Smythe Form in Playoff Run

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain is turning everything back on for this playoff run.

Not much is guaranteed in sports, but one thing everyone can count on is that even the best athletes will eventually see a decline in skill level and production. Especially players like Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

For the past three postseasons, it seemed as if Father Time was catching up to Crosby. The Penguins were losing in opening rounds and Crosby’s production dipped to new, questionable lows.

In the Penguins’ last three playoff appearances, Crosby played in 14 postseason games and accumulated only six points on three goals and three assists; Far below what is expected from a player of his caliber.

The doubters were out for Crosby, saying he lost his postseason touch and doesn’t have the ability to lead the Penguins to the promised land again.

There, however, is another guarantee in sports - Crosby will never not want to win.

The 2022 NHL Playoffs could be the final ride for the Penguins legendary core of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

Crosby is well aware of that fact and he will do everything in his power to make it memorable.

Take Crosby’s production through the first two games against the New York Rangers for example; One goal and three assists for four points.

In two games, Crosby has already passed his point total from his last three playoff appearances.

Not only is Crosby finding his footing again as being an important producer in the playoffs, he is doing so with dominance.

His goal in Game 2 is an example of how he is refusing to let his team lose again.

Picking up a loose puck and taking it from end-to-end through just about every blue shirt on the ice. It was old school Crosby.

More than just the skill and pure domination of the play, take into account when the goal occurred.

The Penguins were down by two with time winding down in the second period. Crosby wanted to swing the momentum back into the favor of the Pens to drive play heading into the closing frame.

The Penguins did end up losing the game and that was the last goal for the team, but you can tell there’s something different about Crosby this postseason.

Crosby is a man on a mission this playoff run and it’s refreshing to see a franchise talent finally find what has made him a two-time Conn Smythe winner.

