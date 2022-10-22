Sidney Crosby Says Jake Guentzel Is Not Easy to Replace

For the time being, Jake Guentzel's status is uncertain, and it won't be easy for the Pittsburgh Penguins to replace his skillset.

For the first time in the 2022-23 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins may be facing some real injury trouble.

Jake Guentzel is supposed to be one of the Penguins top goal scorers this year but left last game early after taking a shoulder then puck to the head.

The initial hit from Los Angeles Kings Brendan Lemieux looked to have left Guentzel a little weary, but he didn’t miss any ice time and continued playing.

A few minutes later a wild Kris Letang shot clipped Guentzel in the ear area and that is when he exited the game for evaluation.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said after the game that the hit was “late and unnecessary” and that Guentzel is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

While it is better news that Guentzel is traveling with the team as they embark on a five-game road trip, there is still uncertainty about their next contest.

Guentzel’s linemate, Sidney Crosby, said that he wouldn’t be an easy guy to replace.

“He’s a great player, he does a lot stuff for us,” Crosby said. “Not an easy guy to replace. When you have injuries you have to find ways to makeup for the guys that you lose.”

In the practice following the injury, Danton Heinen was taking reps on the top line with Crosby and Rickard Rakell.

While Heinen and Guentzel are not on the same level as goal scorers, there is still an element that can be worked with on that line if that arrangement needs to be made.

“He’s got a great shot,” Crosby said about Heinen. “He competes hard and can use his speed. He plays a pretty simple game. He knows the areas to score goals.”

Filling the void left by Guentzel will not be an easy one, especially with Teddy Blueger already off the ice and yet to make his season debut.

If Guentzel can’t play in Columbus and Blueger still isn’t ready, the Penguins will be forced to play with 11 forwards.

A call up isn’t possible thanks to the lack of headspace on the salary cap; unless the Penguins send someone to LTIR they better hope one of the two is good to go.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

What to Watch: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets

Sidney Crosby Give Thoughts on Mike Sullivan's 300 Win Milestone

Teddy Blueger Still Day-to-Day Ahead of Penguins Road Trip

Jake Guentzel Being Evaluated, Will Travel with Penguins

Tristan Jarry Finds 'Edge' in Perfect Start to Penguins Season