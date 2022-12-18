Why Sidney Crosby is a Top 5 All-Time Player

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby gave an interview around Christmas-time in 2016. One of the questions he was asked about was the emergence of young superstars like Connor McDavid and Auston Mathews, and how important the moniker of "best player in the world" was to him. He dismissed the idea of needing to be the consensus best, but he emphasized how he felt when he said: "If I can be my best and we can win games, that's something I can feel good about." He followed that up quickly by saying: "If being my best allows me to get that title (of best player in the world), I'm okay with that."

Fast forward to 2022, and the same questions are being asked. It's more accepted that the talent of the McDavids and Mathews of the world has surpassed Crosby's, but Crosby is turning back the clock with his production in his 18th season. He's top 10 in league scoring and tops in the NHL in even strength points.

Crosby's longevity, combined with incredible performances through 17 years in the league has invited a new question: is Sidney Crosby one of the five best hockey players of all-time?

The Mt. Rushmore of the NHL has been carved for decades with Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Gordie Howe, and Mario Lemieux serving as the sport's greatest of all-time since the 1980's. Unlike some of the other North American sports, the success of these four players seemed to be unreachable for any future player.

Individual and Team Achievements

The Mt. Rushmore of the NHL was solidified, but then Sidney Crosby arrived in the. In his career, Crosby has smashed expectations and outplayed expectations in every way. His career began in that same fashion, becoming the youngest player to register 100 points in a season as an 18 year-old. Since then, he's won every major individual award besides the Selke Award for best defensive forward (though his defensive game continues to be overlooked).

In 1,138 games, he has amassed a whopping 1,449 points and is sitting in the top 20 in all-time league scoring. He is likely to cross the 1,500 point total this season and will catapult himself into the top 15. If Crosby can stay healthy for a few more seasons, he will easily find himself in the top 10 or top 5 of all-time scorers and will have done it with significantly less games played in an era where scoring has decreased.

Crosby is also one of the most respected leaders in all of sports. He's a player who leads by example, but his respect and support of his teammates is what stands out over the years. He's captained three Stanley Cup winning teams and led Team Canada to olympic gold medals and World Championship victories. And no matter what, there has never been a bad word said about Crosby's leadership.

Simply put, Crosby has achieved it all in the NHL. There is nothing left for Crosby to win, yet he still remains motivated to compete for himself and his teammates.

Sid's Determination Sets Him Apart

Crosby's NHL career has been anything but simple. Over the course of his nearly two decade long career, Crosby has endured and overcome terrifying and career threatening injuries on several occasions. His determination and resiliency is what makes him such a different player from anyone else in the NHL.

In the middle of a dominant 2010-11 season, Crosby sustained two vicious checks to head. He lost nearly two full seasons to neck and head injuries as a result of those hits. Many thought Sid might never return, and doubted he could be the same player when he did. In his first game back, Crosby provided a clear answer: he was still the greatest player in the world. He scored two goals and added two assists after 320 days away from the game. He would miss more time shortly after due to lingering effects, but when he returned for good, there was more magic from the captain.

After winning his first Cup in 2009, the Penguins were viewed as a potential dynasty in the NHL. They failed to live to up those expectations between 2010 and 2015, with several embarrassing playoff exits. Crosby's leadership never wavered, and we all know what happened in 2016 and 2017. After a seven year hiatus, the Penguins finally entered the promised land again and won back-to-back Stanley Cups. Crosby won back-to-back Conn Smythe trophies as the playoff MVP, leading the Penguins with his superb defensive play and timely playmaking.

All-Time Great

Since 2017, Crosby has gracefully given up the title of current king of the NHL, handing off the crown to McDavid. Despite this, Crosby is still at the height of his powers and skills, as evidenced by his scoring pace this season. Crosby will continue to gracefully praise the brilliance of McDavid, but it's clear to the hockey world that the conversation around where Crosby ranks is no longer in reference to "best player in the league" but "best player(s) of all-time."

So, where does Crosby rank amongst the all-time greats currently? He's top five, with work left to do. He'll have to keep scoring and climbing his way up the scoring ladder, but Sid is right there already. He's the greatest player to enter the league since Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr, with the great Alex Ovechkin right at Crosby's tail.

And while Crosby's goal isn't and has never been to be known as one of the five best hockey players of all time, he won't be upset about the comparisons. He might even say: "If being my.best allows me to get that title, I'm okay with that."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Hurricanes

Evgeni Malkin Practices with Penguins Following Injuries

Penguins Don't Need to be Involved in Big Name Trade

Third Line Looks Like Penguins Only Soft Spot

Tristan Jarry Continues to Impress with Penguins, Deserves Vezina Conversation