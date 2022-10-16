Penguins Special Teams Slowly but Surely Improving

The Pittsburgh Penguins ended their 2021-22 season with an abysmal set of special teams units, but have already began improving this season.

PITTSBURGH - One of the biggest issues that plagued the Pittsburgh Penguins at the end of the 2021-22 season was the lack of spunk from their special teams units.

For the Penguins penalty kill, the struggles sprouted when they traded away Zach Aston-Reese for Rickard Rakell.

The power play, despite the star power, has traditionally lacked in Pittsburgh.

While things looked bleak in the preseason, when the power play failed to capitalize on nine opportunities in Detroit, the ship may be righting it course.

The correction of paths may take some time, though, especially on the PK.

Additions like Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald were made to help supplement the defensive forward depth, but a training camp injury to Teddy Blueger has added a new obstacle.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan said himself that the PK needs to be better, with or without Bueger on the ice.

More than just missing a key piece, the Penguins made a couple personnel changes to the killing units.

Obviously newcomers like Poehling and Archibald will get their fair shake, but a push has been made for Kaspri Kapanen and Marcus Pettersson to accumulate time on the kill.

“We’re trying to utilize the bench,” Sullivan said. “Deploy these guys in certain ways that we can balance the minutes and cast them in certain roles.”

During his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kapanen was a prolific penalty killer and would at times turn into an offensive threat.

As the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning went on, the Penguins penalty kill got incrementally better.

Sullivan said after the game that there was a lot to like from both special teams’ units.

The Penalty kill was able to close the door while the power play potted a pair of goals.

Both of the Penguins special teams units are works in progress, but have quickly began to find the right tack.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Teddy Blueger Again Ruled Out for Penguins

What to Watch: Penguins vs. Lightning

Evgeni Malkin Feels Young, Strong in Year 17

Expect More Marcus Pettersson on Penguins Penalty Kill

Sidney Crosby Passes Alex Ovechkin for Active Points Lead

Jason Zucker Redemption Tour Off to Great Start Following Penguins Opener