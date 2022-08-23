Skip to main content

Penguins Forward Teddy Blueger Drops Gloves in Da Beauty League

It's not usual you see players fight in a charity league, but Pittsburgh Penguins depth center Teddy Blueger answered the call.
When you think of players on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster who are most likely to take fighting majors, Teddy Blueger isn’t one of them.

The Penguins fourth line center is usually not in the thick of scuffles, but things got a little heated in Da Beauty League semi-finals.

Blueger, after collecting his seventh point of the contest, dropped the gloves with Boston Bruins forward Vinni Lettieri who seemed displeased with Blueger.

Was Blueger answering the call because he was running up the score late in the game? Or did he and Lettieri set it up for entertainment purposes?

It's hard to believe the fight was a shoot when Lettieri skated away bloody in the face.

Da Beauty League is a charity hockey league so it’s hard to picture these two getting in a real scuffle over the game, but there were a couple heavy punches.

The announcers were in clear confusion on the call.

“That’s interesting,” one muttered as the two got separated by referees.

The fight erupted after Blueger scored his fourth goal of the game, his team's 12th and final in the blowout.

Aside from the altercation, Blueger has been having a respectable run with Da Beauty League this summer putting up 20 points (7-13) in seven regular season games.

Blueger and his team, Tradition, won the playoff game 12-3 to advance to the John Scott Cup Final and will face off against Jason Zucker’s team, TRIA.

