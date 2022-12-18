3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Hurricanes

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes for the second time this season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins travel to PNC Arena for their second matchup with division rivals, the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes (17-6-6) won the first game between these two by a score of 3-2 in overtime. The Penguins (18-8-4) have rattled off seven straight wins since that loss against Carolina. Here's three things to watch for in this Sunday afternoon matchup between two of the Metropolitan Division's best teams.

1. Malkin Playing through Pain

Evgeni Malkin took a scary shot in the Penguins recent win against the Florida Panthers. Sidney Crosby lasered a shot from the point that ricocheted off Malkin's knee into the net for a goal. Malkin immediately went down but was able to get off the ice with some assistance.

After a couple days of waiting, it seems Malkin will not miss any time and avoided a major injury. The Penguins can breath a sigh of relief, as Malkin has been silently producing lately. In his last five games, he has two goals and five assists, and will look to extend his point scoring streak to eight games against the Hurricanes.

2. Ageless Wonder Brent Burns

When the Hurricanes acquired the 37-year-old defenseman Brent Burns, it was a questionable move. But Burns' play on the ice is silencing any doubts. Through 29 games, he has 20 points and has played 22+ minutes in five straight games. The Hurricanes are getting the most out of their aging all-star, and the Penguins will have to keep an eye on him in this matchup.

3. Jarry Bound for All-Star Team

With a 14-3-3 record so far this season, goaltender Tristan Jarry is giving the Penguins a huge lift in net. The 27 year-old netminder is fourth in the league in wins and sixth in save percentage (amongst goalies with nine or more games played). His play is putting him in the conversation for the Vezina trophy, and he's likely heading to his third NHL All-Star Game.

Jarry's recent success has fueled the Penguins' win streak as well. He's won six straight starts, and will battle against the Hurricanes for a seventh straight win between the pipes.

The Penguins face-off against the Hurricanes at 5:00PM at PNC Arena.

