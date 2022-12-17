Third Line Looks Like Penguins Only Soft Spot

The Pittsburgh Penguins are rolling along, but there looks to only be one drawback.

Ever since snapping their seven game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the best teams in the NHL and are creeping their way back into the Stanley Cup conversation.

If the Penguins can maintain this level of consistency, there is no reason why they shouldn’t be given that kind of consideration.

From front to back, there isn’t much much to complain about within the lineup; the 5-on-5 numbers are immaculate, the goaltending is hitting elite form, and the special teams units have become game changers.

There is just one aspect of the Penguins lineup that needs to flip a switch and build off of the glimpses they’ve shown.

The third line has shown flashes of offensive fire power; Kasperi Kapanen’s hat trick and Brock McGinn’s scoring burst come to mind right away.

While scoring multiple goals every game isn’t what’s expected, a little more consistency would go a long way.

Through no fault of their own, however, the Penguins’ third line is being utilized as a 200-foot group that can play both sides of the puck.

Sometimes, playing that sort of game comes with a decrease in offensive output.

Jeff Carter said himself that they start many of their shifts in the defensive zone and are forced to transition defense into offense more than normal.

While Carter does a great job of winning draws, with a team leading 58.9%, that’s the high point of his role.

Carter has looked dull offensively all season, only four goals and 10 assists through 27 games; it’s not terrible, but far below where he was expected to be.

Some have even started the argument that it’s him holding the entire line back; judging by the scoring surge that came from Kapanen and McGinn for a handful of games, that’s a valid argument.

Maybe the criticisms against Carter are a little harsh thanks to his contract, but some of it is warranted.

If you’re going to cost $3.125 for multiple seasons at the age of 37, that’s going to bring some questions; not to mention a full no-move clause.

Regardless, the third line has the ability to be so much more, it’s just a matter of unearthing that skill and getting more than just face-offs from their veteran center.

