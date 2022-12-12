3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Stars

The Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-4) are rolling in December, rattling off five straight wins. They conclude a brief, two game home-stand with a matchup against the Dallas Stars. The Stars (16-7-5) are in a tie for first place in the Central Division, and are looking to separate themselves from the western conference pack. Here’s three things to watch for in what should be an excellent game.

1. Penguins Power Play Emerges

As the Penguins ride a five game win streak, it’s no coincidence their power play has converted in five games as well. Richard Rakell and Jeff Petry have been productive additions to the first unit, and since December 1 the power play has seven goals out of 21 opportunities. Stars and goaltender Jake Oettinger will try to contain the Penguins’ surging power play in this match up.

2. Can the Penguins contain Jason Robertson?

While the Stars try to stop the Penguins power play, the Pens number one priority will be shutting down Jason Robertson. Only 23-years-old, Robertson has 23 goals in 28 games. He’s an elite scorer with the speed to blow past opposing defenses. The Penguins will have their hands full trying to stop the Stars offensive attack, and that all starts and stops with Robertson.

3. Tristan Jarry vs Jake Oettinger

This game will feature two of the top goaltenders in the league who are still trying to prove they can do it long-term. Oettinger broke out in dramatic fashion last season, going from up-and-comer to starter in the latter half of the 2021-22 season. His playoff performance last year was historic, as he stopped 64 shots in the Stars’ Game 7 loss to the Calgary Flames.

His play this year is on par with his stat line last season. He’s won 11 games in 20 appearances, with a .915 save percentage and 2.52 goals against average.

His counterpart, Tristan Jarry, is on the run of his career. Winning eight of his last 10 starts, Jarry’s stats have improved to a .919 save percentage and a 2.76 goals against average. His 12 wins ranks sixth amongst goalies as well.

With the high octane offense from both teams, these two goalies will have quite the challenge. Both Jarry and Oettinger will be tested often by these teams, and it will be interesting to see who gets the better of this matchup.

The Penguins and Stars face-off at 7:00PM at PPG Paints Arena.

