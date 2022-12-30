3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Devils

The Penguins face-off against the New Jersey Devils as they look to snap a three game losing streak.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled in their first two games out of the holiday break. After two crushing defeats, the Pens (19-10-6) are back in action against another Metropolitan Division foe, the New Jersey Devils. The Devils (22-11-2) enter this game losers in four of their last five games and are 2-7-1 in the last ten games. Both teams are vying for important ground in the division and need a win. Here's three things to watch for in this matchup.

1. Superstar Battle

This matchup between the Penguins and Devils features a showcase of premier offensive talent. For Pittsburgh, the offensive flows through captain Sidney Crosby. Crosby has been held pointless in the two games since the holiday break, and will be looking to break out in a big way.

The Devils are led offensively by the young superstar, Jack Hughes. With 39 points in 35 games, Hughes is on pace for career high numbers across the board. The 21 year-old forward will be a problem for the Penguins defense and goaltending to contain.

2. Top 10 Penalty Killing Units

One of the most interesting matchups of this game will be how the penalty killing units of both teams will fare. Both the Penguins and the Devils have top-10 penalty killing units in the league. The Devils will have their hands full living up to their top-10 status against the red hot Pittsburgh power play. The Penguins have a goal on the man advantage in 11 of their last 12 games.

The Penguins, meanwhile, should have a much better time shutting the Devils' power play down. The Devils are a middling special teams unit, ranking 22nd in the league on the power play and have only converted on eight of their last 40 opportunities.

3. Devils Struggling in Net

When New Jersey went on their impressive run earlier this season, it was largely due to the incredible goaltending play from Vitek Vanecek. Without usual starter, Mackenzie Blackwood, available for most of the season due to injury, Vanecek assumed the starting role and responed well. However, he's winless in his last five starts and his quality in net has significantly decreased.

Mackenzie Blackwood had an impressive start on December 21, stopping 34 of 36 shots in a win. He also turned in an ugly performance in his next start.

The Devils are looking for more consistency in net. The Penguins have an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the struggling New Jersey goaltending and get back in the win column.

The Penguins and Devils face-off at 7:00PM at PPG Paints Arena.

