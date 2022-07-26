Penguins Should Tinker with Top Six Forwards

Not a complete overhaul, but the Pittsburgh Penguins should make a couple small adjustments to their top six forward core.

While a lot can be said about the Pittsburgh Penguins and their current outlook on depth forwards, what should the top six of the lineup look like?

Do the Penguins hold on to what works best with their usual, or do they shake it up and go in a different direction?

It should go without saying that the old one-two-punch of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will hold solid as the top two centers.

Their wingers, however, may be swapped around from what fans have grown accustomed to.

Will Rickard Rakell be bumped to the first line and Bryan Rust to the second?

Rakell found a great chemistry with Crosby and Jake Guentzel even if they played together for a short time.

In 19 games Rakell scored four goals and nine assists for 13 points and looked to be a force with his new linemates.

Rust and Malkin have played together before to fair success and both are good enough players to produce again.

Having a consistent winger can also benefit Malkin as he struggled to find a solid linemate through his 41 games in 2021-22.

That final spot on the left side of Malkin? It goes to Jason Zuker for the moment.

2021-22 was supposed to be a bounce back year for Zucker, but a number of injuries derailed expectations.

If Zucker can maintain reasonable health, this upcoming season can be his bounce back year and having Malkin as his center will add to the production.

