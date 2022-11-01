3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Bruins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are seeking a return to the win column as they come home to PPG Paints Arena for a matchup against their Atlantic Division foes, the Boston Bruins. The Penguins (4-4-1) have dropped four straight contests, and are desperate to get a win to put them back on track.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins (8-1-0) are on a hot streak, winning their last five games. Here are three things to watch for tonight.

1. Jake Guentzel's Return

The Penguins are blessed to have one of the best goal-scoring wingers in the game in Jake Guentzel. His several game absence on their recent road trip was more than noticeable, as the power play and top lines struggled without him. Guentzel picked up right where he left off in his return in Seattle, notching a goal in his return. He has four goals and six points in five games this season.

With his return, head coach Mike Sullivan needs to reunite the first line of Guentzel, Rickard Rakell, and Sidney Crosby and let them play a full game together. In the Penguins 4-0-1 start to the year, this line was an offense generating machine. Playing against the Bruins, the Penguins need to assert their game and keep their players hemmed in the defensive zone. Playing the trio of Guentzel, Rakell, and Crosby together gives them the best chance to do that.

2. Boston's Potent Top Six

For the past few years, the Bruins top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak has wreaked havoc on the league. Under the guidance of new coach, Jim Montgomery, the trio was broken up and Pastrnak moved to the right wing of the second line. The Bruins currently deploy a top six forward group of:

Marchand - Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Pavel Zacha - Pastrnak

This move by Montgomery has seen great success early in the season, as Czech winger Pastrnak is on fire. He has seven goals and 17 points through nine games.

The Penguins have faced some stiff competition in their first nine games, but the Bruins offensive weaponry is easily the most difficult challenge of the young season.

3. Dumoulin and Letang

To combat the offense of the Bruins, coach Sullivan will trust in his top pairing of Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin to stifle them. This pairing has been questionable, at best, and is still looking for more consistency in their game. One of the biggest issues is they are spending too much time defending, and not enough time generating chances. They will need to quickly find an answer against this Boston team, or they could be fishing the puck out of their net often.

The Penguins meet the Boston Bruins for an 8:00 pm face-off at PPG Paints Arena.

