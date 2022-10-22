What to Watch: Penguins vs Blue Jackets

The Pittsburgh Penguins start their first road trip of the season in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are kicking off their first road trip of the season with a trip to Columbus against Metropolitan division foes, the Blue Jackets. The Penguins are coming off of their third straight six-goal effort at home, and are looking to find some of that magic to continue on the road.

The Blue Jackets are coming off of a come from behind win against the Nashville Predators, and are trying to establish their identity in the early part of the season. Here are a few things to watch in the matchup.

1. Pittsburgh's Top Six

Is there any team off to as hot of an offensive start as the Penguins? The top three lines of the Penguins are on torrid paces to begin the year.

Sidney Crosby leads the team in scoring with seven points. Evgeni Malkin is right behind with two less points, and is seeing early dividends with his new linemates, Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker. And grizzly veteran Jeff Carter has four points in his first four games playing next to a rejuvenated Kasperi Kapenen and a determined Danton Heinen.

This offensive firepower of the Penguins is a difficult attack to defend. Just ask Los Angeles, Arizona, and Tampa Bay how much they enjoyed dealing with the Penguins. Columbus has the next chance to stifle the Penguins, but they will find it difficult to keep the likes of Crosby, Malkin, and Carter in check for this contest.

2. Here Comes Johnny

The Blue Jackets made the signing of the summer when they surprisingly nabbed premier scoring forward Johnny Gaudreau. The Blue Jackets, in desperate need of a top-tier offensive player, are seeing the rewards already. Gaudreau has six points in five games, including four goals. It's clear that his linemates Gustav Nyquist and captain Boone Jenner are happy to be the beneficiaries of Gaudreau's skill and playmaking.

Gaudreau isn't the only "Johnny" on Columbus to keep an eye on: fifth overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, Kent Johnson. After spending a year at the University of Michigan, the highly touted forward is now looking to stick in the top six of the Blue Jacket's lineup.

Johnson is an exciting and speedy playmaker, with incredible vision on the ice. He only has two points in four games as he is getting more comfortable in the NHL. Look out for him as he gets more situated, the scoring will follow.

3. Monitoring Guentzel's Injury

Star winger Jake Guentzel left their last game against Los Angeles after two scary incidents. He took a high hit from Brendan Lemieux that appeared to leave Guentzel woozy, and was soon followed by a puck to the head area off of a Kris Letang shot.

Head coach Mike Sullivan gave an update, stating Guentzel is still being evaluated but is traveling with the team. Guentzel is unlikely to dress for this matchup, but the fact he is traveling with the team is an excellent sign that he shouldn't miss too much time.

Keep an eye on Guentzel's status over the next week or so. If he can't get back into game action soon, the Penguin's incredible offensive start will be in serious jeopardy.

The Penguins meet the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Face off is set for 7:00 pm.

