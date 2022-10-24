What to Watch: Penguins vs. Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue their road trip with a few stops in Western Canada. They meet the high-flying Edmonton Oilers for a clash between the East and West Conference.

The Penguins are riding high off of a 6-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Oilers are coming off of a 2-0 defeat against the St. Louis Blues. Here's what to watch for in what should be an exciting game.

1. Crosby vs. McDavid

When the Penguins meet the Oilers, it’s all about the matchup of generational superstars Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. The two captains are the best of the best in the NHL and seeing them face off is always a treat. This will be the 10th time these two have faced each other in the regular season, with Crosby and the Penguins ruling the matchup at 7-2-0.

Similarly, McDavid always adds a little extra to his game versus Crosby. Despite losing seven of his first nine games against Crosby, McDavid has put up exceptional numbers against the Penguins. In nine games, he has five goals and 18 points. The Penguins have the toughest of challenges ahead of them, and must do everything in their power to slow down the best player in the league.

2. Will this Penguins offense continue?

In four wins so far this season, the Penguins have registered six goals in each contest. Through the team's first five games, they have put up 26 total goals, good for second in team history. There's no denying the red hot start these Penguins are on to begin the season. The question is, how long can they keep this up? The Penguins have an excellent test against the Oilers, a team many are predicting to win the Western Conference this season.

3. Jarry vs. Campbell

While the focus is rightly on the offensive superstars on the Penguins and Oilers, this contest should also feature an intriguing goaltender matchup. Penguins' starting goaltender, Tristan Jarry, has looked stellar. He's started four games and won them all, with a .941 save percentage to boot.

Across the ice from him will be Jack Campbell, recently brought to Edmonton on a five year, $25 million contract this off-season. The 30 year old is tasked with steadying the goaltending position that has let down Edmonton over the past few seasons. His most recent performance against the Blues gave Oilers fan a glimpse of his ability to steal a game.

The Penguins and Oilers game will no doubt feature a showcase of offensive skills, but there's an excellent chance these two goaltenders showcase the talent in the net as well.

