What to Watch: Penguins vs Kings

The Pittsburgh Penguins are back at home for a matchup against the western conference's Los Angeles Kings. After a disappointing overtime loss in Montreal, the Penguins are looking for a full, 60-minute effort against the Kings. Here are a few things to watch for in this contest.

1. How will the Penguins rebound?

The Penguins disappointed themselves, the coaching staff, and fans after dropping their most recent match against the Montreal Canadiens. Despite leading 2-0 heading into the third period, the Penguins gave up three unanswered goals to lose in overtime. The Penguins are hoping it was an early season fluke, and not a precursor for a trend to come.

In order to avoid another late-game downfall, the Penguins need to keep their intensity for the full game. Their defense was too conservative, and the slower pace of play is not helpful for the Penguins. Instead, they need to keep their defense active all game long and bring the play to the Kings, not the other way around.

2. Playoff-bound Kings?

The Kings shocked the hockey world when they made the playoffs last year. They may have lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round but LA showed they may be ready for the next step.

The offensive depth of the Kings cannot be overlooked. Former number two overall pick, Quinton Byfield, appears ready for a full-time role. They also made the deal of the summer, acquiring 80-point scorer Kevin Fiala to round out their top six.

The new additions are solid, but neither of them pace the Kings in scoring through their first five games. That honor belongs to fellow youngster and first round pick, Gabe Vilardi, with seven points in five games. Add to that two-way players like Adrian Kempe, the currently injured Alex Iafallo, and veteran captain Anze Kopitar, and you have a sneaky contender in the Pacific Division.

The Penguins cannot underestimate this team's skill and speed. After facing another young, fiery squad in the Canadiens, the Penguins defense has another challenging test ahead of them.

3. Get after their goaltending

There is one glaring weakness that the Penguins need to take advantage of: the Kings' goaltending. The position looks to be a 1A, 1B split between two-time Stanley Cup Champion Jonathan Quick and Cal Peterson. In the team's first five games, neither has grabbed the net for themselves.

Quick has started three games, compared to Peterson's two, but both have given up more goals than hoped. Peterson has two wins in his starts and seems to have the early leg-up on his veteran counterpart.

Whoever is in goal for the Kings, the Penguins have the offensive firepower to overwhelm. With the hot start the Penguins' stars are off to, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin should be able to continue their torrid paces to the season. Either goalie for LA will have a tough time stopping the black and gold's offensive game.

The Penguins meet the Kings for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff at PPG Paints Arena.

