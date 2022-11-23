Penguins Weekly Winners and Losers, Living and Dying by Offense

It was a successful week for the Pittsburgh Penguins but there are still improvements that need to be made.

For the first time in a long time, the Pittsburgh Penguins have gone a full week without losing; more impressively, each of those wins came on the road.

It was a full team effort to win three straight, but there are still positives and negatives to be pulled from a Penguins team beginning to find their footing.

Winners

Sidney Crosby

The NHL named Sidney Crosby the First Star of the Week and for good reason; In his last four games, Crosby has recorded 11 points (4G-7A).

Not too long ago, the Penguins’ first line was dreadful and were unable to get anywhere near their expectations.

Crosby has been leading by example, not only pulling his line out of the gutter, but helping the Penguins as a whole find success.

10 of Crosby’s last 11 points came during the Penguins perfect road trip.

Brock McGinn

A surprising breakout forward over the last week, Brock McGinn has been on a goal scoring tear.

With five goals in his last seven games, McGinn has been the bright spot on a rather dull third line, hence a lack of assists.

Danton Heinen and Jeff Carter have been struggling, but thanks to the production from McGinn, the line isn’t a total loss and can still be useful at the right time.

Three of McGinn’s five goals during his hot streak have been game winners.

Losers

Bryan Rust

It’s been a brutal stretch of games for Bryan Rust and this past week was a highlight to his performance.

In his last nine games, Rust has only been able to record a goal and an assist; his goal coming from an empty net.

Rust’s lack of production forced head coach Mike Sullivan to pull him from the first power play unit in place of a second defenseman.

Jeff Petry was given the promotion and while it’s likely not permanent, it’s a sign of how much Rust needs to improve his game.

Kasperi Kapanen

How can Kasperi Kapanen be a loser? He hasn’t played a game; that’s exactly why, though. He’s already failing to live up to his new contract.

Kapanen has been a healthy scratch in six of the Penguins’ last seven games and has started to find his name among trade rumors.

If it’s not a trade, then people are calling for him to be waived to the AHL; it’s not a great start to the season for Kapanen and something needs to change.

If Kapanen leaves the Penguins, it’ll be looked at as quick course correction by Ron Hextall, but it’s one that needs to be made.

While the Penguins goaltending has made strides, the Penguins are living and dying by the performance of their forwards.

The production is starting to come from all over and the Penguins are winning again; now it’s up to them to hold their consistency.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Sullivan Says Penguins' PK Playing with Confidence

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Flames Rematch

Penguins Adjust Power Play, Promote Jeff Petry to Top Unit

Casey DeSmith Misses Penguins Practice for Precautionary Injury Evaluation

Kasperi Kapanen Listed in Penguins Trade Rumors