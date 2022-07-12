PO Joseph Deserves Raise with New Contract with Penguins

PO Joseph is the Pittsburgh Penguins top defensive prospect, and he deserves to be paid as such

Fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins have been waiting a couple of years to finally see Pierre-Olivier Joseph take on a full time spot in the NHL.

If the Penguins plan on having Joseph around for a long time, they need to utilize him and give him a spot on the roster this year.

One obstacle needs to be cleared before the Penguins can fully commit to Joseph, and that’s a new contract.

What kind of deal is Joseph due for? He was extended a qualifying offer so the Penguins will retain his rights until a new deal is signed.

A new contract for Joseph surely can’t be a big one; he enters 2022-23 with only 20 NHL games played and five points (1-4).

Joseph does, however, have one reason to hold a little demand on a new deal and that’s being the Penguins top defensive prospect.

And that’s by a wide margin, none of the defenders in the system are anywhere near Joseph in terms of potential.

Joseph is well overdue for his chance at the NHL and the Penguins need to prove to him that they want hi around.

While a league minimum deal makes perfect sense, the Penguins shouldn’t be afraid to give Joseph some sort of raise.

Nothing egregious, but two or three-years at $1 million makes a lot of sense.

Is it an over payment? Maybe, but the team was willing to pay Juuso Riikola $1.150 million just to play seven games in two seasons.

