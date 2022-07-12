Possible Landing Spots for Evgeni Malkin

Evgeni Malkin shocked the hockey world when he informed the Pittsburgh Penguins he would test the free agent market this summer. Negotiations between the two teams have been rocky, prompting this turn of events.

There is still a chance the Penguins can retain Malkin, but he instantly becomes the best center available in free agency and will be pursued heavily. With so much uncertainty, where are some likely destinations for Malkin?

Pittsburgh Penguins

Despite this rocky stretch, the Penguins remain a contender to sign Malkin. Even after extensions to Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell, they still have the cap space and the need for a second line center. Malkin has been a fixture in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room for 15 years and has an established life outside of hockey in this city.

If the Penguins concede on term, like they did with Letang and Rust, it greatly increases the chances that Malkin agrees to return. It would also be the simplest solution for both team and player.

Colorado Avalanche

If you're Malkin, would you take a bargain deal to play for the Stanley Cup Champions? The champs of the league are facing a bit of a cap crunch, having just extended Valeri Nischuskin, and are set to lose Andre Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri via free agency.

With Kadri's departure, the Avalanche will be in desperate need for a reliable number two center. Having flanked Sidney Crosby for so long, Malkin would be an ideal fit behind fellow Cole Harbour native, Nathan Mackinnon, for their title defense. The money might not make sense, but the fit is certainly there.

New York Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins may find their former star remaining in the same division next season with the New York Rangers. Several reports have suggested the Rangers have interest in Malkin, and are in the market for another top six center.

Malkin would get the chance to play alongside fellow countryman, Artemi Panarin, and a rather impressive forward group. The Rangers have an estimated $10 million in cap space, so they could make this happen.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars may be the dark horse of the Malkin sweepstakes. They have about $18 million in cap space and are in need of another center. The biggest thing that sticks out about Dallas is their recent record of giving contracts to older players.

They've given new life to aging players like Joe Pavelski, Ryan Suter, and Alexander Radulov. Malkin certainly falls into the type of player the Stars have pursued in recent years. They are also desperate for more offense, as their first line of Pavelski, Roope Hintz, and Jason Roberston carried their team scoring the entire season. If Malkin is interested in being a center that is the true number one, Dallas may be his best option.

The Penguins are on the precipice of a bitter goodbye with a generational player. While fans and management hold out hope for a deal, Malkin's willingness to test free agency is a troubling and disappointing sign. Free agency is set to begin, and maybe one of these cities will be home to Malkin next season.

