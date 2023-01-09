Potential Trades To Improve The Penguins Third Line

What moves could be made to improve the Pittsburgh Penguins third line?

The Pittsburgh Penguins currently sit outside of a playoff spot. Despite a few goals in recent games, the third line is not meeting expectations. Penguins general manager Ron Hextall will need to make a trade but is handcuffed by the salary cap. Here are three deals the Penguins can make to improve their third line.

Max Domi for Nathan Legare + 2023 2nd Round Pick

Max Domi is quietly putting together a good year with the Chicago Blackhawks with 26 points (11 goals -15 assists) in 38 games. It's been a while since Domi has been this productive, and the rebuilding Blackhawks could be looking to cash in on his success before the trade deadline.

The 27-year-old forward signed in Chicago last summer for $3 million and was looking to prove his worth after two forgettable seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes. Domi's pesky play style would infuse some energy into the Penguins third line and, in turn, make the bottom six more difficult to play against.

This acquisition would give the Penguins another option at third-line center and allow Jeff Carter to move to the wing.

Sending Legare and a 2nd Round Pick the other way lines up with what the Colorado Avalanche paid last season for a similar player in Arturri Lehkonnen. The Penguins would hope to see a similar impact from Domi.

Pittsburgh would need to make a separate move to clear the cap space for Domi.

Pius Suter (25% Retained) for Danton Heinen + 2023 5th Round Pick

Pius Suter is not a household name across the NHL, and he may never be, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be a valuable addition to the Penguins bottom six. Suter is currently centering the fourth line of the Detroit Red Wings and has collected 11 points (5 goals - 6 assists) in 37 games, a total that reflects being a fourth-line center for the 24th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Suter is in the final year of a two-year contract that carries a $3.25 Million salary cap hit. Not only would Suter bring much needed speed to the Penguins bottom six, but he would add another faceoff option on the penalty kill.

Danton Heinen is running out of road with the Penguins. His scoring struggles have taken away his only bargaining chip to stay in the Penguins lineup over Brock McGinn, Josh Archibald, and Ryan Poehling. Heinen bet on himself last offseason, and it hasn't paid off.

Jesse Puljujärvi for Kasperi Kapanen + Conditional 2024 4th Round Pick

Both of these players are no strangers to trade rumors. Stop me if you've heard this before. Puljujärvi has dropped in the Edmonton Oilers lineup and currently plays on the right side of their third line. A high-profile draft pick of the team, his scoring has regressed to the point that they removed him from all special teams units.

The Oilers and Penguins both sit on the playoff bubble and need to get more from the bottom half of their lineup. This move provides a change of scenery for both players and would put them on teams that match their skillset more.

Kapanen goes to a high-speed free wheeling Edmonton Oilers team that would allow him to play with more skilled players. Puljujärvi brings his size to the Penguins, who prefer to play a defensive and possession style that would fit his mold.

Puljujärvi is in the final year of his current deal and costs $3 Million against the cap ($200K less than Kapanen). He currently sits fifth on the Oilers at 5v5 in expected goals share (53.29%) and seventh in shot attempts percentage (52.2%).

(Condition: The 4th Round Pick turns into a 3rd Round Pick in 2024 if Puljujärvi re-signs with the Penguins.)

The Pittsburgh Penguins painted themselves into a corner with their bottom six, and the only way out will be to make a move.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Jake Guentzel, Penguins Bounce Back for First Win in Six Games

Kris Letang Still Home, Ryan Poehling Out of Penguins Lineup

Penguins Excited To Play At Coyotes' Mullett Arena

Penguins Defensemen That Deserve Bigger Roles

Penguins Top Six Looking For More Goals