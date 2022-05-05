Reasons to Believe Casey DeSmith Can Win/Lose Series for Penguins

Last postseason, the Pittsburgh Penguins were mired in a goaltending controversy. They sorely needed a backup to relieve Tristan Jarry. Pundits, fans, and surely the organization, all wondered if they would have stolen the series against the Islanders if only Casey DeSmith was healthy.

Now, the opening round of this series, and potentially the final postseason of the Crosby-Malkin-Letang era of the Pittsburgh Penguins, rests squarely on the shoulders of Casey DeSmith.

It’s not ideal, but does it automatically mean the end of the season for Pittsburgh? Here are a few reasons to believe and a few to push the panic button.

The Positives

Since February 1st, Casey DeSmith has played excellent hockey for the Penguins. His play solved one of their biggest issues: goaltending behind starter Tristan Jarry. DeSmith stepped up and provided quality goaltending both in relief and as a temporary starter with Jarry out. In that time, he has started 14 games, going 8-3-3, and improving his stats to a 914 save % and a 2.79 goals against average (GAA).

One of the biggest improvements is his rebound control. He is containing first shot attempts, and because of that, limiting rebounds.

He put that particular improvement on display in his career best performance against the Bruins on April 21, stopping 52 shots and shutting the door on a team the Penguins regularly have trouble beating.

The Rangers generate a lot from chances off the rush and in the offensive zone, and his rebound control is going to be crucial in this series. If he can keep his game at the level it’s been in the postseason, he’ll certainly give his team a shot to win.

Perhaps the best thing going for DeSmith is being the undisputed second choice for best goaltender in this series. Igor Shesterkin is an elite goalie, the presumptive Vezina Trophy winner this year, and everyone is looking at what he will do in the playoffs. Hopefully, the low expectations for the Penguins’ net-minder are a source of fuel to his fire.

DeSmith is no stranger to being doubted and overcoming adversity. His entire career is a testament to his determination, and this is the next obstacle for him to respond to.

The Negatives

Beyond stating the obvious that he’s the backup in Pittsburgh, what’s the biggest reason to worry about Casey DeSmith against the Rangers? To me, it has to be his size. He’s one of the smaller goalies in the league, at only 6-feet tall. By today’s standards, he’s on the lower end of the goaltender size spectrum.

When he’s playing well, his athleticism makes up for it. However, there are times when his determination only carries him so far and he looks overmatched.

The Rangers are such an aggressive team offensively. They can tilt the ice in an instant. The last matchup between these two teams was exactly that, as the Rangers handedly defeated the Penguins.

If the Rangers dial up the intensity and get in DeSmith’s crease with ease, it could be a short and nightmarish series for the Penguin’s goalie.

My other concern is his play has been divided into two seasons: pre and post February 1st.

While his play of late has been quality, it was his lack of availability and performance that prompted the questions of goaltending depth. After poor performances in his first few outings, Jarry took on a bulk of the first half games, leaving DeSmith with only ten appearances prior to February 1st. Should this version of DeSmith show up, the Penguins will be booking tee times by mid-May.

DeSmith is seeing his first career post-season action in this series against the Rangers. It remains to be seen if he has what it takes to back stop the Pittsburgh Penguins to any playoff success, but it certainly is an excellent opportunity to find out.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Sullivan Provides Update on Penguins Round 1 Injuries

10 Takeaways From Penguins Game 1 Win Over Rangers

Sidney Crosby's Season of Milestones Continues Into Playoffs

Penguins Have Impressive History of Backup Goalies in Postseason

Triple-OT Win Snaps Dreadful Streak for Penguins