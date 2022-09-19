Sidney Crosby Was 'Sweating' During Penguins Negotiations With Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin

Captain Sidney Crosby gave his thoughts on one of the biggest stories surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins this offseason.

One of the hottest stories surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2022 offseason was the future of Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

It may have taken a while and made many fans nervous, but the Penguins’ veterans eventually signed on the dotted line.

As the negotiations dragged on, many began preparing for the worst and were worried by the uncertainty; that includes captain Sidney Crosby.

During a guest appearance on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Crosby opened up about his views of the contract talks regarding his long-time teammates.

“Yeah, I was sweating,” Crosby said. “When it gets that close, anything can happen. It was a lot of uncertainty.”

Crosby has said before that he does not get involved in contract negotiations nor attempts to sway people in one direction or the other.

These talks were no different, despite the long connection between the parties involved.

“It’s not typically something I do,” Crosby said. “Especially in this one, it’s pretty obvious how I feel.”

Crosby may not have gotten involved in the talks between management and the players’ camps, but he was just as curious as everyone else in Pittsburgh.

“If anything it was just me texting those guys,” Crosby said. “Is it done yet? What’s going on?”

The process and its longevity made many Penguins fans and players nervous, but at the end of the day, both Letang and Malkin signed their deals.

“It’s great that they’re back with us,” Crosby said. “They made me sweat, for sure.”

The trio of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang have played 375 games together, good for 41st most in NHL history.

With new deals in the books for Letang and Malkin, it’s safe to say they will put up a fight to top that list.

