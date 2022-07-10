It's Time for the Penguins to Pay Evgeni Malkin

The Pittsburgh Penguins finally broke through the fog of uncertainty when they announced a six-year extension with number one defenseman Kris Letang. The negotiations were long and at points seemed hopeless, but the Penguins got it done. The same cannot be said about the discussions between the Penguins and center Evgeni Malkin. A recent Rob Rossi report from The Athletic suggests that negotiations are trending negatively and may result in Malkin testing free agency. With the team days away from free agency, the Penguins need to step up and figure out a way to extend their franchise center.

The Salary Cap Issue

The Pittsburgh Penguins are, like most teams attempting to contend, in a salary-cap crunch. General Manager Ron Hextall has been emphatic about needing to shed salary and find ways for players to accept lower than market value salaries. They accomplished this twice now, with Kris Letang and Bryan Rust, by extending the number of years on the deals. However, with Evgeni Malkin, management holds the opposite strategy. Recent reports indicated the Penguins offered a two-year deal at around $6 million, a roughly $3 million pay cut for the nearly 36-year-old superstar. The length of the contract should be a non-issue. If they are willing to offer Letang a deal that long, they should at least extend a similar courtesy to another franchise legend like Malkin.

Due to the hometown discounts taken by Kris Letang and Bryan Rust, the Penguins are in a position to pay Evgeni Malkin closer to his market value. After the Letang extension, the Penguins have a little over $15 million in cap space, according to capfriendly.com. That cap space would allow them to sign Malkin for three years at $7.5 million per season and still leave them another $7.5 million to fill out their forward unit.

Where is the respect?

Evgeni Malkin is arguably the fourth best Pittsburgh Penguin to ever live, only trailing Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, and Sidney Crosby. He has won MVP awards for the regular and postseason and has led this team alongside Sid the Kid for the last 15 years. Malkin has amassed over 1,100 points in less than 1,000 games and is coming off a season where he missed half of the season due to major knee surgery and still put up 41 points. Evgeni Malkin is not the dominant, immovable force he was a decade ago, but he is undoubtedly still a point per game player and 2nd line center in this league. With the options available to replace him not having the same skill set or production history, it makes no sense to target any other player besides Malkin.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are days away from letting one of their greatest players walk away in free agency. It would be an absolute shame and embarrassment if that were to happen. The Penguins are attempting to be careful about constructing their lineup for next season. However, being careful is the last thing they need to be when negotiating with Evgeni Malkin. Give that man an extension that allows him to finish his career in Pittsburgh and then figure out the rest. It's the right thing to do. It's also the best thing for this team to do.

