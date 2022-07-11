Skip to main content

Maple Leafs in Talks for Former Penguins Goalie Matt Murray

The two time Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins is close to being sent to his third team.

A two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, goalie Matt Murray could once again be finding a new home.

There have been rumors flying all offseason of the former Penguins goalie being dealt from the Ottawa Senators, but the talks heated up recently.

According to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet, talks between Ottawa and the Toronto Maple Leafs have “intensified” regarding Murray.

The Maple Leafs are in need of a new goalie after trading away Petr Mrazek and likely losing Jack Campbell to free agency.

Murray, however, has not been the same goalie since winning his second Cup in 2017.

From 2017 until his trade to Ottawa there was a steady decline in performance, but once he got to Ottawa the wheels seemed to totally fall off.

In two seasons with the Senators, Murray holds a 15-25-3 record, 3.23 goals against average, and .899 save percentage; in 2021-22 Murray was only able to scrape together five wins.

In fairness to Murray, he was battling injuries for a good portion of the 2021-22 season hitting the injured reserve three separate times.

Murray also had to spend a stint of time in the AHL with the Belleville Senators.

The Senators signed Murray to a four-year, $6.25 million contract shortly after acquiring him from the Penguins.

The details are still being ironed out but the Leafs seem to have a real interest in Murray.

