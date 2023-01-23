Trading Ty Smith Makes No Sense for Penguins

Trading away Ty Smith would be the wrong move for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are far past due for a trade to bolster their lineup, more specifically their bottom six, but there are a few names that should remain off limits.

One of those names that shouldn’t go anywhere is a young Penguins defenseman who has already been put into an awkward position.

Ty Smith has played in nine NHL games since being acquired by Pittsburgh, and is yet to play in a perfect situation.

The Penguins have been riddled with injuries and thanks to defensemen going down, Smith was promoted to the NHL roster.

Through the 2022-23 season, Smith has shown to have phenomenal potential as a key piece on the Penguins blue line.

That time just may not come this year; Smith is only 22-years-old and has a bright future ahead of him.

It would be smart for the Penguins to give Smith a new contract this offseason to guarantee his spot as an NHL regular starting in 2023-24.

If that’s the smart move, it’s quite interesting that Smith’s name keeps popping up in possible trade candidates for the Penguins.

Moving Smith this soon makes no sense for the team; sure, he’s not getting ideal NHL playing time, but he is going to be far more valuable as soon as next season.

Sure, Smith would catch the Penguins a great return that they could use this year, but there are other players more deserving to be dealt.

The Penguins also likely don’t want to give up on Smith that quickly; they just acquired him this past offseason and has so much to prove.

Smith has all the tools needed to be a key feature on the Penguins blue line for years to come.

Starting next season, Smith could be a prominent feature on the left side of the defense alongside P.O. Joseph and Marcus Pettersson.

