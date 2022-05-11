Tristan Jarry Is Penguins Starter as Soon as He’s Healthy

Over the past 30 years, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had backup or third string goalies be difference makers in the playoffs.

2022 has added a new chapter to that story as Louis Domingue stepped up to the plate huge for the Penguins in taking a 3-1 series lead over the New York Rangers.

Domingue entered the game in the middle of the second overtime in Game 1 and hasn’t left the net since.

Each day that passes, however, is a day closer until starting goalie Tristan Jarry returns from a broken foot.

Jarry has been progressing nicely and has starting taking shots from his teammates.

Head coach Mike Sullivan recently bumped him from week-to-week to day-to-day.

Domingue has been playing well enough in net to help the Penguins take a commanding lead in the series, but there has been an odd discussion being had surrounding the goaltending tandem.

The idea is that Sullivan should continue playing the hot hand in net and keep Domingue as the starter even when Jarry is fully recovered.

It’s understandable why some fans would want that; Domingue’s story this year has been incredible, Sullivan has a history of riding the hot goalie to great success, and you don’t want to mess with the mojo of the lineup.

All valid points, but that’s just not how this should go down.

Jarry is the Penguins top goalie and a big reason why they made it to the playoffs in the first place. He’s been the clear cut starter all year.

Domingue has been good in net, but that’s about it, just good, not great or outstanding.

In the first four games of the postseason, Domingue has given up 11 goals and at times seems to be sprawling for position.

A .906 save percentage and 3.40 goals against average is besting his opponent in the Rangers crease, but Jarry brings more to the table.

Jarry’s numbers are better and he has so much more to prove.

2021 against the New York Islanders wasn’t a bad series for the Penguins as a whole, but it was disastrous for Jarry.

In his first playoffs as the Pens’ full-time starter, Jarry lost the series in six games while giving up 21 goals to an Islanders team not known for goal scoring.

Jarry will be looking to show he has what it takes to push the Penguins over the top and make them true Stanley Cup contenders.

Another benefit to Domingue holding down the fort so well is that Jarry doesn’t have to rush his rehab and doesn’t need to play injured.

Jarry has the time to make sure his foot is 100% healed before taking the ice in a game, and that’s not something hockey players do that often.

The Domingue story has been awesome for the Penguins and their fans, but regardless of how well he’s playing, Jarry should be the starter the second he’s healthy.

